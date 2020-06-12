A community enhancement group will be analyzing a proposal that would specify property owners are responsible for maintaining sidewalks and overgrown vegetation adjacent to their properties.
Members of the City Council made the decision in relation to proposed amendment of City Code that defines the duties of property owners to maintain adjacent sidewalks, and to keep brush, tree limbs and other vegetation on their properties from hanging over sidewalks and public streets. Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the proposal merely clarifies what already is in code: responsibility for things that could be defined as a nuisance, meaning conditions that, if allowed to exist, could pose a danger to public safety.
Rogalski said law already states adjacent property owners are responsible for maintaining sidewalks, even if they didn’t put that infrastructure into place. But, the proposed update would change a city practice of maintaining vegetation that overhangs city streets and sidewalks. By definition, vegetation must be at least 8 feet above sidewalks and 14 feet above public streets. Action taken by the council in 2003 stipulates the city would absorb the cost of trimming and removing tree branches that hang lower than 14 feet above city streets, but the amended code would give that responsibility to abutting property owners.
The proposed amendment states that any obstruction of a sidewalk or public street caused by “intruding and/or overhanging brush, tree limbs or other vegetation emanating, originating or growing from the adjacent property” that is less than 8 feet above a sidewalk or 14 feet from the street is defined as a public nuisance that must be abated.
A clarified provision specifies all sidewalks that are not maintained “in safe, adequate and good condition, without defects, depressions, excavations, inequalities, obstacles, obstructions or encroachments, natural or artificial, above or below ground” are public nuisances. The provision includes oil, grease, debris, ice, snow or water that collects.
“This puts it on the person who owns the (abutting) property,” Rogalski said, explaining the earlier council decision to tackle that duty puts a burden on the Parks and Recreation Department to trim vegetation every year.
Rogalski said it has always been the responsibility of abutting property owners to maintain sidewalks, but city officials said it is a provision that hasn’t been enforced.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, the longtime chairman of Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA), said he didn’t like the idea of forcing property owners to be responsible for sidewalk repairs, adding the City of Lawton installed sidewalks around numerous businesses “and now you’re telling me they have to take care of it?” He said code already specifies property owners are to clear snow and ice from sidewalks that abut their business, something that isn’t done.
“That ain’t going to work for me,” Burk said about making commercial property owners responsible for sidewalk repairs, adding that smaller and less expensive residential sidewalks are different than the wide and long sidewalks that serve commercial areas.
Burk said funding is allocated in the Capital Improvements Program for sidewalks, and he suggested the city should direct spending of those funds for repairs in areas that support businesses (residential areas would not be included, he said).
Rogalski said law makes adjacent property owners responsible for sidewalks, but Burk said city officials have been pushing to install sidewalks all over town, but now want property owners to pay for the cost of upkeep. Rogalski said the law is clear: someone who gets hurt on a sidewalk can sue the property owner if the sidewalk is in disrepair.
Burk asked the council to refer the sidewalk proposal to LETA for discussion and a recommendation, and the council agreed. LETA, an authority affiliated with the City of Lawton, is comprised of volunteer members who focus on community beautification/aesthetic enhancement projects and also has been active in efforts to build more sidewalks in Lawton.