The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority has begun accepting Yard of the Month nominations.
Yard of the Month honors recognize Lawton residents who dedicate their time and resources to enhancing their home’s landscape. Residents can nominate their neighbors, friends or family members for Yard of the Month.
Nomination process:
• Nominations may be sent to publicaffairs@lawtonok.gov.
• Nominations are accepted April 1 through Oct. 1.
• The award is voted on monthly by LETA board members.
• Nominations must include: The yard’s physical address and a photo(s) of nominated yard; name(s) of the person(s) that reside at the home; and a valid telephone number where the owner/renter can be reached.
Each winner will receive a $100 gift card from Bedrock Nursery and a LETA Yard of the Month sign for their yard.
Questions may be directed to publicaffairs@lawtonok.gov or (580) 581-3301.