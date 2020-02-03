I have always loved going to the movies. The thrill of a night out with friends, the tantalizing smell of popcorn, the anticipation of an unknown cinematic experience awaiting you after the lights are dimmed. I honestly don’t even mind the seemingly endless stream of previews that parade across the screen prior to showtime or the rustling of candy wrappers that seem to come at all the wrong moments — it’s all part of the nuances of seeing a film in a theater.
Since I saw my first movie in a theater (it was 1994 and The Lion King had taken the world by animation storm), I have been captivated by the idea of seeing a film on the big screen. I also love watching movies at home, and thanks to streaming services, this is now easier than ever. Just in the last few weeks, I’ve watched 2019 film The Highwaymen and 2013 film Saving Mr. Banks on Netflix, both I highly recommend. But this will never compare with the thrill of seeing a movie from a plush theater seat, sitting side-by-side with your best pals or stylish beau.
Over the years, I’ve (regrettably) seen horror films on first dates, romantic comedies with gal pals and stayed up with rowdy friends for midnight showings of much-anticipated franchise sequels. These days, I tend to stick to Godly showtime hours, low-maintenance (read: sweatpants) movie-going attire and films I know are tame enough for me to handle.
I don’t get to the movie theater too terribly often — maybe two or three times a year — but when I do go, I look forward to it and always enjoy myself. This winter season has been quite an exception. I have found myself at the theater a handful of times in just the last couple months, and have been delighted at the variety and quality of films that I’ve had a chance to see.
It all started with Knives Out, a whodunit-style murder-mystery caper in which serious actors like Daniel Craig get to have a bit of fun. I had hardly seen or heard much about the film before my husband randomly decided we needed a date night at the theater, and sometimes that’s the best way to go into a movie. I loved the film’s stylized set, creative storyline and ultra-quirky cast.
Next up, my cousin organized a throwback night out with old friends to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the last in the well-loved series that has captivated viewers since the late ‘70s. I felt like a kid again cheering on Chewbacca and R2D2 as they zoomed their way across universes to save the day. I thought director J.J. Abrams did a great job wrapping up the series and I’m curious to see what’s next for the franchise.
Probably the film I’d most anticipated seeing over the holidays was A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a touching look at the life of Fred Rogers, longtime host of popular PBS children’s show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. My family and I loved watching Tom Hanks perfectly capture the warmth and authenticity of the man who inspired generations of children and adults — including a jaded journalist, from whose perspective the movie unfolds. I had worried the film might be a bit overdone or too sentimental, but it was just the right amount of thought-provoking emotion to reflect the beautiful realities of Rogers’ legacy.
Finally, my mom and I wrapped the season up with a viewing of Little Women, director Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the beloved Louisa May Alcott novel by the same name. I had been cautiously anticipating this film’s release since it was announced last summer, along with millions of other American women who grew up on the nostalgia of Alcott’s book and the 1994 movie version, one of my favorite films (and hard to beat.) In the end, I prefer the film of my childhood, but I give Gerwig much credit for a fresh remake with clever casting, costuming and a creative storyline.
The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are scheduled for this Sunday, and I’m curious to see which films, directors and actors receive Oscars for their work. My hat is off to those in the film industry who, for several generations now, have delighted us with energetic performances and entertained us with fresh stories. Here’s to more of that in 2020 — what films have you seen at the theater lately?
Hannah Maginot is a part-time features and area reporter for The Lawton Constitution. Send her story ideas from your neck of the woods at hannah.maginot@swoknews.com.