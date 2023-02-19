State Sen. Jessica Garvin

State Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Dist. 43, discusses the timeline for potential education pay increases during a Legislative Breakfast on Friday at Duncan Middle School.

 Photo by Teresa Murphree

DUNCAN — Oklahoma teachers may be getting a raise.

State Rep. Marcus McEntire and Sen. Jessica Garvin met with Duncan teachers and school support staff Friday at a Legislative Breakfast at Duncan Middle School. They said that the House of Representatives has proposed approval of the Oklahoma Tax Commissions’s tax credit of a $5,000 maximum credit for private schooling and a $2,000 maximum tax credit for home school families who provide appropriate tax documentation.

Recommended for you