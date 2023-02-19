DUNCAN — Oklahoma teachers may be getting a raise.
State Rep. Marcus McEntire and Sen. Jessica Garvin met with Duncan teachers and school support staff Friday at a Legislative Breakfast at Duncan Middle School. They said that the House of Representatives has proposed approval of the Oklahoma Tax Commissions’s tax credit of a $5,000 maximum credit for private schooling and a $2,000 maximum tax credit for home school families who provide appropriate tax documentation.
The Department of Public Education is seeking a $2,500 non-merit per teacher raise, a $50 million Redbud fund for districts with ad valorem tax deficits, and a $30 million bonus for schools based per pupil with a $2 million cap. McEntire said that this money could be used to enhance support staff pay, improve school infrastructure or as each district decides is best.
Garvin indicated Senate support for some sort of funding bill, but she indicated that it was too soon to know how the final bill would be funded as the Senate just received the House proposal.
The annual Legislative Breakfast, held since 2019, was hosted by The Association of Duncan Educators, The Duncan Legislative Team and the Duncan Educator Support Association.