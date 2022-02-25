Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe said Thursday that it is in the nation’s best interest to respond strongly — with additional defense aid — to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
When President Joe Biden addressed the nation in a speech early Thursday afternoon, he said the U.S. and its allies will be imposing sanctions against Russia, to include actions against banks and state-owned enterprises. Biden said the U.S. would not commit troops to fight in Ukraine, but would support NATO allies. Both are points that Inhofe and U.S. Sen. James Lankford also have made.
Inhofe, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, while experts have been seen the attack coming for months, Putin’s “massive, shameful breach of international protocol is shocking and devastating nonetheless.” He said in a statement the U.S. must take strong action.
“While I am continuing to monitor the situation as events unfold, I believe it is in our country’s best interest to respond strongly — by providing additional defensive aid to continue to help our Ukrainian friends defend themselves and by sending additional resources to our troops in Eastern Europe who are working alongside our NATO allies to deter this aggression from spreading further; and by imposing the most severe economic costs on Putin and his inner circle for this grave misstep. To be clear: Putin’s ambitions won’t stop with Ukraine — unless America and our allies stop Putin.
“After Putin invaded Crimea in 2014, it became clear that the Obama-Biden administration’s tepid response was ineffectual at deterring Russian aggression. Since then, I have supported the Senate Armed Services Committee-led effort to bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend itself through what is now the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. I now call upon the Biden administration and my colleagues to work together quickly to deter Putin from continuing down this path, to continue military support to Ukraine under these new dire circumstances, and to further bolster European security in the face of what will amount to the biggest threat to democracy since the Soviet Union fell.”
Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, said when he was in Lawton in January that President Biden should not commit troops to Ukraine, although the U.S. and other NATO allies should the country in other ways, including sanctions and increasing energy production.
“America and our allies must respond quickly and decisively with crippling sanctions on Putin, Russia, and anyone who seeks to aid their actions. We will absolutely impose trade restrictions and enforce sanctions on countries who continue to work with Russia,” he said.
“Europe is dependent on Russian oil and natural gas. Sanctions on Russian energy are meaningless unless the world responds by producing more energy to replace Russian oil and gas. During this moment of crisis, the United States should work to dramatically ramp up energy production to strengthen our allies and to cut off the flow of money into Putin’s war machine. Every dollar paid for Russian energy is a dollar they will use to murder their Ukrainian neighbors. America must lead the world by increasing our production of energy to decrease reliance on Russian exports. Russia’s economy is heavily dependent on energy sales, we should make sure that immediately dries up.”
Other Oklahoma leaders issued statements about the situation and their support of sanctions:
U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole:
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is an unprovoked naked act of aggression that is eerily reminiscent of what the world witnessed almost a century ago in the 1930s. The world was slow to unite to confront aggression in that era. It must not make the same mistake today.
“Vladimir Putin has chosen to launch the largest military operation in Europe since World War II. He has done so against a country that has neither attacked nor threatened him or the Russian state. Putin has chosen to violate a peace in Europe that has lasted more than 75 years. If he succeeds in dismantling Ukraine, he and others of his ilk all over the world will be tempted and emboldened to repeat his aggression against their innocent and weaker neighbors.
“The Ukrainians have chosen to resist Russian aggression against their country. They have not asked America to send troops to their defense, nor does the United States have any obligation to do so. However, Ukraine has asked for our moral support and material assistance. It is in our interest and the interests of freedom loving people all over the world to respond to that request in a positive and meaningful way.
“America should do all we can to assist Ukraine in its hour of need. We should ask our friends and allies to do the same. Finally, we should do everything in our power to punish Putin and his criminal and repressive regime for this egregious act of aggression against an innocent neighbor. If he succeeds today, we will face further aggression from him and his likeminded associates tomorrow.”
U.S. Third District Congressman Frank Lucas:
“Russia’s premeditated invasion of Ukraine is reckless and a flagrant violation of international law, as well as Ukraine’s sovereignty. For decades, Vladimir Putin has violated the rights and freedoms of sovereign bordering neighbors, attempting to rewrite history and upend the balance of power in Europe. Now, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lays bare for the world to witness the evil of an irresponsible and dangerous dictator- one who alone will be responsible for the death and destruction that this invasion will bring.
“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine marks a historic shift in how the world should regard and engage with Moscow and the Kremlin. The United States and our Allies across the globe must remain committed to enacting swift, strong, and painful sanctions, ensuring Putin is held accountable and Russia’s ability to make war is short-lived.
“In these dark and unfathomable times, my prayers and the prayers from across the United States are with the people of Ukraine. The United States and freedom loving people from across the world stand with them.”