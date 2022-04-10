Members of the Southwest Oklahoma delegation highlighted some of the bills moving through the Oklahoma House and Senate.
They included:
Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton: Caldwell said the area delegation still is working to resolve the issue of a hospital in Frederick, while also working to keep Manitou’s juvenile detention facility operational. He touched on continuing concerns about the property tax waiver given to 100 percent disabled veterans, noting he and Sen. John Michael Montgomery supported legislation last year to restore some of those funds to the entities losing revenue because of that waiver, to include county governments, hospitals and schools.
Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton: Pae’s bills include a proposal to amend the Open Meetings Act to allow members of public entities (such as councils and school boards) to attend meetings virtually during certain crises. It’s an option public entities across the state were allowed to use during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that temporary provision expired and supporters say the action worked well enough to become a permanent part of state law. Pae said the bill passed the House and is being considered in the Senate.
Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton: Worthen said he is working on one bill associated with prescription drug monitoring, to limit some of the information that can be obtained through a Freedom of Information request. Such requests now yield personal information, he said, adding the bill would deny access to doctor information and Social Security numbers. He also described one “rather troubling” bill that prompts mixed feelings, dealing with what supporters say is pornographic materials available in school libraries. Worthen said the bill is intended to give libraries clear standards to follow, adding one book in question was something that would prompt even adults “going, ‘wow’.”
Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton: Montgomery said he is supporting efforts to provide incentives to hydrogen energy companies, encouraging them to set up operations in Oklahoma. He said the effort is strongly supported by Oklahoma’s oil and gas and wind energy companies because of the benefits it could bring. Montgomery also is a member of the Senate health subcommittee that will be analyzing applications for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, saying he supports efforts to fund career tech and higher education programs that train nurses, and programs addressing a shortage of facilities for youth with mental health issues. “It’s dismal,” he said, of the length of time it takes to get youths into such facilities.
Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika: Kidd said two of his bills are in direct response to calls from constituents, including one from the widow of a military veteran that prompted him to introduce legislation allowing the widows of those who die in the line of duty to keep tax waiver. “It’s a small thing to exempt the widows of spouses who made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. A second bill addresses county assessors who want to be freed from a state requirement to send notices of property tax increases to everyone owning property, even veterans who are exempt from paying taxes. There is a cost to sending those notices, Kidd said, adding some veterans who receive the notice are confused and upset because they think they’ve lost their exemption.