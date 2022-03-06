DUNCAN — Four state legislators gathered in the art room of the Duncan Middle School to eat doughnuts and kolaches, drink coffee, and discuss three upcoming bills with teachers and staff on Friday.
The Legislative Breakfast has been held in Duncan for three years. The tradition started shortly after the Oklahoma teacher strike in 2018, and is hosted by the Duncan Legislative Team, a group of educators in Duncan that has sent members in rotation to attend legislative sessions at the state Capitol weekly since the strike.
Kathy Barker, a member of the legislative team and a teacher at Duncan Middle School, said the members of the team get a lot of support from the Duncan Public School administration to be involved in Oklahoma legislature.
“We get 50 administrative days a year to go to the capitol,” Barker said. “That’s unheard of just about anywhere else.”
This year, four representatives from Southwest Oklahoma attended the breakfast: Senators Chris Kidd and Jessica Garvin and Representatives Marcus McEntire and Brad Boles.
The bills the representatives discussed were SB 1647, providing state funding for charter schools and other schools outside the public school system; SB 1583, providing vouchers of up to $4,000 for parents wishing to transfer students to alternative schools; and HB 3757, providing a wage increase for school support staff, meaning child nutrition employees, janitorial staff, transportation staff, and others.
“Call me a simpleton, but I’m very black-and-white,” Kidd said. “Public means public, and private means private, and I don’t support giving $4,000 to private schools.”
Kidd said his opposition to vouchers has led to several tense conversations with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Sen. President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, which has not deterred him in his opposition.
“I have to ask why they’re so concerned with something that’s going to be dead on arrival in the House,” Kidd said.
Kidd’s comments also referred to the fact that the Oklahoma Speaker of the House, Charles McCall, has voiced his own opposition to the voucher bill.
Garvin said that the issue of state funding for charter schools and vouchers was a divisive one among state Republican legislators.
“There’s a lot of contention on both sides of the issue,” Garvin said. “It unites Democrats and divides Republicans.”
Kidd said that his opposition to state funding for private schools stemmed largely from his constituents, and the towns he represents, as well as his feelings toward public education.
“The big towns in my district are Walters and Waurika” Kidd said. “In all three of those towns, the public school system is the biggest employer.”
About pay raises for support staff, all four representatives felt that the bill was likely to meet heavy resistance, and was unlikely to pass either the House or Senate.
Following their remarks, the representatives sat down with members of the legislative team to discuss their concerns on a range of issues.
Following the breakfast, Garvin, Kidd and McEntire discussed the ins-and-outs of working as a state representative with Barker’s class, answering questions from students about their work and the importance of voting.