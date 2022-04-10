Legislation benefitting military veterans and addressing continuing concerns about medical marijuana are still under discussion as the Oklahoma Legislature moves through the third month of its 2022 session.
The issues were outlined by members of the area delegation Friday for members of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
They included benefits designed to honor those who served in the nation’s military. While most expressed support for the concept, some legislators and audience members said the savings gained by waiving taxes for some veterans are adversely affecting counties, schools and other entities that receive ad valorem revenue.
Retired Maj. Gen. Wilson Shoffner, Fort Sill’s former commanding general, asked whether legislators had considered waiving all military pay from state taxes, or introducing a graduated system that would allow military veterans with less than 100 percent disability to be freed from paying property taxes. State law now waives ad valorem taxes for 100 percent disabled veterans, as well as freeing them from state sales tax, while active duty military pay is free from state tax.
Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, said the proposals have been discussed by the Legislature’s veterans caucus, an informal committee of legislators with representatives from almost every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.
“We do run all ideas pertaining to veterans through this group,” he said, adding while there has been discussion, caucus members have “put the brakes on” some proposals because of the backlash that could result by singling out military veterans.
Caldwell said some bills pertaining to veterans still are alive as they work their way through the Senate and House. And, many legislators remain concerned about the result of action in the mid-1990s — when the 100 percent disabled exemption was put into place — and how that could be reflected in other benefits being proposed. The net effect of the property tax question was a loss of funding to county governments and others who receive ad valorem revenue, a loss especially acute in Comanche County because of the number of military veterans living here.
“We have more 100 percent disabled veterans than any other county in Oklahoma,” Caldwell said, adding while he supports the idea of providing benefits to military personnel, “It needs to be done in conjunction with the state paying those counties back.”
Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn asked about linking the revenue loss of ad valorem and sales tax revenue. Losing sales tax revenue — a major funding source for many cities — has a greater effect on municipalities because under Oklahoma law, they only may use ad valorem to pay debt. Cleghorn said that Texas, for example, has a process to combat sales tax loss in communities that abut military installations.
Caldwell said that was the intent of a bill he and Sen. John Michael Montgomery supported last year, which required the state to send back 25 percent of the lost revenue, with plans in the future to increase that percentage of reimbursement.
Cleghorn and others also were interested in continued discussions about the state’s medical marijuana system. Selling, growing and processing marijuana for medical use was legalized by a state question in 2018, but since then, state and local government officials have said the resulting statute has gaps that are difficult to address without running counter to the state question.
Lawton Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, who helped guide the city through corresponding adjustments to building and planning codes, asked if there are plans for another state question to “clean up” problems created by the initial question. Rep. Rande Worthen, a retired assistant district attorney who serves on the House’s Judicial-Criminal Committee, said while many people say the law “is not what I thought it was,” making adjustments would be difficult because the state question prevents some changes from being made.
“It’s hard to reel it back in after the horse is out of the barn, so to speak,” Worthen said, adding such action will provoke pushback from those who support it.
“I’m for it,” he said about adjustments to the law, adding that is especially true in rural areas of the state where most of the “grow houses” are being established.
Sen. Chris Kidd said he helped address the issue in his hometown of Addington when officials there were dealing with an unwanted grow house (where marijuana is grown). Kidd said he learned during the process that communities can use ordinances to restrict grow facilities, something not true of dispensaries.
“That’s a whole different story,” he said, of restrictions that can be imposed on places where marijuana products are sold.
Worthen said he remains concerned about medical marijuana and its growth in Oklahoma. He said the state has more than 8,000 grow houses, 2,300 dispensaries, and at least 300,000 patient cards. He was especially critical of those state-issued licenses residents must have to buy medical marijuana. Worthen said there are few requirements to securing them; a resident need only to find a doctor who will sign a document. He also said licensing fees are too low, noting the $2,500 fee charged to those who operate grow facilities is the reason many people are coming from out of-state to grow the product.