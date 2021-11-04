IN SUMMARY:
Local officials said in August that Comanche County lost almost 3,000 residents in the last decade, while the City of Lawton lost about 6,500 residents in the same time period. The Comanche County population was 121,125 in 2020, or 2,973 fewer residents. Lawton’s population was 90,381, or 6,486 less.
The findings were the result of the figures formally released by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 Census count.
Oklahoma’s population is 5.5 percent greater than it was in 2010, reflecting a nationwide trend: smaller counties lost population while larger counties tended to increase. All but two counties in Oklahoma’s southwest region (Beckham and Grady counties) lost population.