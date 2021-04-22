WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator James Lankford (R-OK) along with Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Michael Bennet (D-CO) introduced the Military Spouses Retirement Security Act, a bill that would help spouses of active duty service members save for retirement by expanding access to employer-sponsored retirement plans.
Lankford is also a cosponsor of the Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act.
Under the Military Spouses Retirement Security Act:
•Small employers — with 100 employees or fewer — would be eligible for a tax credit of up to $500 per year per military spouse.
•The credit would be available for three years per military spouse.
•The amount of the credit would be equal to $200 per military spouse plus 100 percent of all employer contributions for that spouse, up to $300.
To receive the credit, small employers must meet the following criteria:
•Make a military spouse immediately eligible for retirement plan participation within two months of hire, and
•Upon plan eligibility, a military spouse must be eligible for any matching or non-elective contribution available to a similarly situated employee with at least two years of service, and must be 100 percent immediately vested in all employer contributions.
“The men and women who wear the cloth of our nation have made great sacrifices,” said Lankford. “For many of them, their families equally make many sacrifices as well. Every assignment and deployment impacts a family, and too often, that can mean sacrificing access to retirement benefits. This legislation encourages businesses to make it easier for military spouses to participate in retirement plans and ease some of the burdens of moving every few years. This is a simple way we can honor their sacrifices, make their life of service easier, and help prepare them for their retirement.”