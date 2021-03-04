The Senate has approved legislation to modify teaching exam requirements and better support nursing mothers in Oklahoma schools.
Senate 51, by Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, removes the requirement for the completion of the Oklahoma General Education Test (OGET) for all pathways to certification. Hicks said the test is an expensive, time consuming and unnecessary requirement.
“Oklahoma has been facing a major teacher shortage for several years now. This assessment was put into statute at a time when we had an abundance of applicants into colleges of education, which we know is not the current environment,” Hicks said. “This exam is a duplication of testing since we now use the ACT or SAT as college admittance exams.”
Currently, individuals seeking teacher certification must pass the OGET, the Oklahoma Professional Teaching Examination and the Oklahoma Subject Area Test for each area in which they want to become certified. The OGET is a computer-delivered exam consisting of 100 selected-response questions and one constructed-response written assignment.
SB 51’s proposed changes would impact teachers beginning in the 2021-2022 school year.
The Senate also passed Hicks’ SB 121, directing local school boards of education to adopt policies allowing school employees who are nursing mothers to have protected breaks to pump. These can run concurrently with other break times. Boards also will be required to make a reasonable effort to provide a private, sanitary room for employees to express milk or nurse their child.
Both bills move to the House for consideration, where Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, is the House author of SB 121.