Legislation to examine excessive teacher professional development training for Oklahoma’s public school teachers passed the House Common Education Committee Tuesday on a 13-0 vote.
House Bill 1593, by Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, modifies how often teachers are required to complete professional development hours by reducing the frequency of four educator trainings out of the 27 currently required by state statute.
“While training for improvement can be a good thing, overwhelming professional development requirements can take time away from planning and preparing for our kids,” said Provenzano. “Examining our requirements for efficiency must be a part of the process.”
This bill doesn’t add to the amount of continuing education hours teachers must take. The educator-led initiative seeks to streamline the process.
“Teachers have been fervent that the redundancy and frequency of training take up too much of their classroom preparation time,” Provenzano said. “This bill not only changes the content to adapt to current obstacles, but it also makes the training more conducive to an Oklahoma educator’s schedule.”
HB1593 is now eligible to be heard on the House floor.