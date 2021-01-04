OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, and Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, have filed Senate Bill 225, naming a section of Oklahma 20 as the Tech. Sgt. Marshall D. Roberts Memorial Highway, according to a press release.
Roberts, an Oklahoma Air National Guardsman from Owasso, was killed in a rocket attack in Iraq last March 11.
Roberts, who served with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. He was the first Oklahoma Air National Guardsman to be killed in action. The 28-year-old is survived by his wife and fellow member of the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing, Kristie Roberts, and daughter, Paityn.
Dossett, also an Oklahoma Air National Guardsman, served with Roberts. He said the highway naming would be especially meaningful for members of Roberts’ family who drive that route on a regular basis.
“Marshall was simply a great human being in every way. He was just the best to work with—you couldn’t find anyone who didn’t like him,” Dossett said. “He was also a loving husband and father. This is a such a loss for them, our communities and the entire state. Naming this highway for Marshall pays tribute to his life and service and helps keep his memory alive for all who knew and loved him.”
Under SB 225, the Tech. Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts Memorial Highway on SH 20 will begin at the intersection of N. 145th E. Avenue in Owasso and extend east to the intersection of S. 4080 Road in Rogers County.
While Roberts grew up in Owasso, he and his family made their home in Claremore. Quinn said it was fitting that the roadway to be named for him runs between the two communities.
“Oklahoma’s guardsmen serve for love of country and to defend the freedom of their fellow citizens, but that service comes with great risk. Tech. Sgt. Marshall Roberts was a true American Hero,” Quinn said. “Both Claremore and Owasso were places he called home. It is very appropriate to name this highway for Marshall, and remind all who travel it of his life, service and sacrifice. I send my deepest condolences to Sgt. Roberts’ family for the sacrifice he made for his country.”