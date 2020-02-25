A community education talk by Legal Services of Oklahoma, Inc. has been scheduled today at the Temple Nutrition Center in Temple at 11 a.m. Michael Wilson, attorney at Legal Aid, will be discussing senior issues.
Legal Aid, along with the Altus satellite office, provides direct legal services for senior citizens on civil legal problems. The Senior Law Project makes regular visits to nutrition sites and Senior Citizen Centers in Comanche, Caddo, Cotton, Grady, Stephens, Jefferson, Tillman, McClain, Greer, Harmon, Jackson and Kiowa counties.