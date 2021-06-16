A section of Lee West Park has become a staging area for a road improvement project being funded through the City of Lawton’s 2017 Ad Valorem Streets Program.
The work to upgrade 1,420 feet of Southwest Oakcliff Avenue is among the residential street improvements included in Phase I-D of the Ad Valorem-funded street and arterial repair program. The work by MTZ Construction will focus on Oakcliff Avenue from Southwest 66th to Southwest 63rd streets. The company recently completed repairs on 2,000 feet of Northwest 78th Street, between Tango Road and Welco Avenue, and has moved its worksite to the southwest Lawton Lee West Addition.
MTZ is using Lee West Park as a construction staging area for the Oakcliff Avenue work, meaning the firm’s work crews will be storing equipment and needed materials in a site prepared in the park. Construction is slated for completion in approximately six months, weather permitting and once that occurs, MTZ will restore the park to its original condition.
The project includes paving and construction of ADA-compliant sidewalks, driveways, waterlines, sewer lines, and storm drain lines. The work is part of a $2.007 million contract awarded to MTZ Construction in September 2020, and MTZ had projected 425 calendar days to complete both segments.
The Lee West Park is the home to the Thunder Basketball Court built by a grant from the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team. City of Lawton officials also have plans to add parking space to the park, as they also begin an analysis that will allow a spray park and other amenities to be added to the park.