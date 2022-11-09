City of Lawton officials are looking at least a year of design work before construction on the next phase of southwest Lawton arterial upgrades can begin.
City staff offered the update to the City Council Tuesday as members voted on an agreement with design firm EST Inc. to begin designs for Goodyear Boulevard, the primary west Lawton industrial park access road that runs between Cache Road and West Lee Boulevard. EST already has designed road projects for the City of Lawton, to include work along West Lee Boulevard from Goodyear Boulevard on the west to Interstate 44 on the east.
In fact, in a related item council members accepted the $2.63 million Phase I, pavement upgrades between Southwest 67th and Southwest 97th streets recently completed by T&G Construction. City engineers have said the Lee Boulevard project will be multi-phase upgrade because of the amount of roadwork involved, and Goodyear Boulevard is considered one of those five phases.
City Engineer Joe Painter said the Goodyear Boulevard project will include work on the deteriorating road and drainage problems near the eastbound ramps at West Lee Boulevard, which flood during heavy rains. In total, the design project will include analysis, pavement recommendations, evaluating drainage areas and acquiring right of way, in addition to construction design plans. EST has estimated $1,087,469 for its work.
In response to a question from Mayor Stan Booker, Painter said an exact estimate is difficult, but he anticipates the design phase will take about 12 months. Booker also wanted to know about designs for the next phase on Lee Boulevard itself, which he said would be between Southwest 38th and Southwest 67th streets.
“We’re working on that,” Painter said of that segment, adding that phase may have to be broken into smaller segments to be completed.
Booker and several council members said they wanted projects on the board more quickly, with Booker saying delaying designs costs money because the cost of construction will increase in that time. Booker said that has been the problem with a pedestrian bridge planned over Interstate 44 on East Gore Boulevard, a project intended to create a walkway parallel to the vehicular bridge that stretches east of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol office. While the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is sharing the cost of that project with Lawton, the city’s share still has increased to more than $1 million because construction costs in general have dramatically increased because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Booker said he doesn’t want similar issues with the Goodyear Boulevard project.
“If we could get that accelerated, it would be appreciated,” Booker said.
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk agreed, noting “things are not going down, they are going up.”
“It takes us too long,” he said, of city efforts to move into construction projects, adding when residents approve a Capital Improvements Program, they don’t expect projects to take “15 years to complete it.”
Ward 7 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said the Goodyear Boulevard project is important, explaining that despite the fact the road surface is broken, thousands of semis continue to use it to access west industrial park facilities.
Several council members said it was important to have design plans for such projects in place so Lawton can move quickly when funding becomes available. Painter said city staff is working to craft design plans, but he cautioned the council about keeping design plans too long.
“There is a shelf life for plans,” he said, adding out-of-date plans will have to be redrawn.