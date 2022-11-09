Trucks on Goodyear Boulevard

Trucks travel on Goodyear Boulevard in this file photo from 2021, accessing tenants in Lawton’s west industrial park. On Tuesday, the Lawton City Council learned that design plans for Goodyear Boulevard may take up to a year to complete.

 File photo

City of Lawton officials are looking at least a year of design work before construction on the next phase of southwest Lawton arterial upgrades can begin.

City staff offered the update to the City Council Tuesday as members voted on an agreement with design firm EST Inc. to begin designs for Goodyear Boulevard, the primary west Lawton industrial park access road that runs between Cache Road and West Lee Boulevard. EST already has designed road projects for the City of Lawton, to include work along West Lee Boulevard from Goodyear Boulevard on the west to Interstate 44 on the east.

