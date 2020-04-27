DUNCAN, OK – Children, parents and grandparents should bring pencil and paper to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center’s Zoom meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
This will be the second week a live Zoom program will be launched from the museum. Ledger art, and the art and history of the Kiowa Six, will be the topic of discussion for anyone who wants to watch or participate. A link will be posted Wednesday morning, which will be active about 10 minutes prior to the live session.
Parents and teachers are encouraged to help spread the word of this opportunity and watch Facebook for updates.
https://www.facebook.com/events. These live programs won’t be re-broadcast, so make sure to join the Zoom meetings. Lessons will last about 20 to 30 minutes and attendees will be able to ask the presenters questions.
All of these programs are designed to be informative and fun for the entire family.
Parents can call the museum 252-6692, 9-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, for more information. Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is located at 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan. Visit: facebook.com/onthechisholmtrail or onthechisholmtrail.com for more information.