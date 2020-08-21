The Lawton Economic Development Corporation won't be using the old Fairmont Creamery for a technology renovation park.
The Lawton Constitution was the only media present at the digital meeting on Friday morning.
Board members unanimously confirmed the decision Friday, citing a provision in the contract for sale agreement that specifies LEDC had 90 days from the date the contract was signed (May 28) to inspect the property and to provide written notice to owner John Rutherford if it plans to terminate the purchase. Written notice of that termination was the action taken Friday, said LEDC Chairman Ron Nance after his board voted.
Officials said last month that plans were on track to buy the 52,000-square-foot former creamery east of downtown and convert it to a technology park for defense contractors called the Fires Innovation Science Technology Accelerator (FISTA). FISTA is designed to support two of the U.S. Army's top priorities that are housed at Fort Sill: long range precision fires and integrated air and missile defense.
Officials also said in July that they had not completed the engineering and environmental studies and the architectural review needed before LEDC could complete its due diligence on the structure and move into purchase.
Clarence Fortney, who chairs the LEDC's FISTA Committee, said the studies were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those studies were completed and reviewed, and committee members decided the "cost and time to build this (structure) out will not fit into the schedule we anticipate we need to have at this time," Fortney said.
"It would be the committee's recommendation not to purchase the creamery at this time," Fortney said, noting Rutherford and his realtor have been notified of the recommendation, which included a decision to terminate the contract for sale.
That action also means the down payment/escrow should be returned to LEDC, with the entity out only the cost of the three studies ($35,000).
"Our earnest money will be refunded, unless there are fees associated with the company that is holding the escrow," Fortney said, of fees that are expected to be "minor."
Fortney said the committee will move into "Plan B," looking at other options for a site to house the FISTA. He said committee members realize "time is of the essence."
After the meeting, FISTA Manager James Taylor said LEDC officials could not comment on what alternative sites are being investigated "until the next step is taken." But, he said he and LEDC remain committed to continuing the process and finding a new location as soon as possible because there is interest in the project.
"The concept is strong and bold," LEDC President Brad Cooksey said of efforts to create an innovation park for defense contractors who would work with Fort Sill to further its missions. "We're moving forward as we speak."
Cooksey and Taylor said there was no choice but to move away from the Fairmont Creamery and pursue other options, explaining taxpayer money is funding the project. The Lawton City Council approved a plan in late February to designate $2.5 million from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program to purchase, renovate and operate the FISTA, funding that came from the CIP's industrial economic category. The city already transferred $1.1 million to cover renovations, startup costs and the first-year purchase payment, Fortney said in July.
Officials said Taylor has been meeting with defense contractors and other entities who are interested in the FISTA project, with the goal of identifying potential occupants. The group already had a budget for the project, which included $1.25 million to purchase the building from Rutherford ($250,000 a year for five years), as well as $790,000 to remodel the creamery and $400,000 for operating expenses.
Cooksey said in late February that at least 14 Department of Defense contractors had expressed an interest.
FISTA’s activities will include defense-related industrial space for research and development, science and technology laboratory rooms, and an initial prototyping integrating facility. Full completion of the project is expected to take 12-18 months.
The Fairmont Creamery, which dates to the city’s earliest days, hasn’t been used as a creamery since the 1970s. Rutherford purchased the building from its then-owners in 2010 with plans to turn it into an arts and entertainment district. While preliminary renovations began, the arts and entertainment plans didn’t materialize.