Lawton Economic Development Corporation has set a record this fiscal year for the number of companies contacting the entity for information.
LEDC President Brad Cooksey told members of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce that LEDC’s long-time annual goal is 24 contacts, meaning LEDC officials talk to a business that has expressed an interest in locating in Lawton. As of Wednesday, 62 businesses had made contact, and there are almost two more months remaining in the fiscal year, Cooksey said, of a successful year that has topped any other (until 2021-2022, the highest year was 38 contacts).
It’s a sign Lawton is drawing the attention of economic development entities from across the nation. Cooksey said those 63 site visits “and counting” are only the visits LEDC knows about, including five in the last month. However, it is possible business representatives have been in town looking around on their own.
“No telling how many others come in unannounced,” he said.
Why is Lawton so popular?
Cooksey said part of the reason is that the City of Lawton committed to economic development by designating funds in the Capital Improvements Program and through the hotel-motel tax for such activities. And, recent expansions by Goodyear and Republic show their strong commitment to the community, which also helps.
Economic development experts say Lawton has a lot to offer, through more than 1,000 acres of land in west Lawton that is available for industrial development. In addition to the existing industrial park, there are 212 acres that LEDC owns north of Republic paperboard, and 320 acres north of Goodyear that are owned by the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA owns another 480 acres south of Goodyear).
“That’s huge,” Cooksey said, of the acreage available for development, which also is crossed by the Stillwater Central Railroad (rail is one of the most important things for industrial sites). “We’re really sitting pretty good.”
Local officials are making plans to expand their potential as they search for funding to pay for an industrial bypass, to be created by extending Goodyear Boulevard (the industrial park’s primary street) north to link into U.S. 62/Rogers Lane. The result will create direct access for trucks coming into the industrial park while removing those heavy vehicles from city streets. Cooksey said transportation is “key to growth” for industrial parks.
Lawton has other definite pluses. For example, Cooksey said a survey of economic consultants shows the most important for them is proximity to major markets; Lawton is an hour from Oklahoma City and about two hours from Dallas-Fort Worth. Highway accessibility is important, as is an available skilled labor market. Lawton has highway access, but the work force is an issue, as it is for communities across the nation. Cooksey said Oklahoma’s legalization of marijuana sales for medical use has made the problem worse because the labor force is going to work for those entities because they are paid in cash.
“That has hurt,” he said, calling the new industry a “major factor” in recruiting workers.
There are some things locals can be doing, Cooksey said, noting, for example, business leaders need to help counter-act negative social media.
“We’ve got to combat that,” he said.
Partnerships also are important, which is why Cooksey was delighted when Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah said his tribe wants to develop a business relationship with the LEDC.
“We have a lot to offer,” Woommavovah said.
Cooksey agreed, noting the potential of developing a business relationship similar to ones developed by tribes in eastern Oklahoma.
Cooksey also said economic development is about more than luring new industries to town. It also is about taking care of what you have, whether that is supporting businesses that are here or helping them expand.
“Eighty percent of economic development is retention and expansion,” he said, pointing to long-time west industrial park tenants such as Republic Paperboard and Goodyear, who have poured millions into the local economy during expansion projects. “It’s of the utmost importance that we take care of those guys. If you don’t take care of what you have and you lose it, it will be detrimental.”