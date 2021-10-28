Two long-time community leaders were lauded Wednesday for their involvement in activities that help Lawton and its economy.
The recognition came during Lawton Economic Development Corporation’s (LEDC) annual luncheon forum, the first time in more than two years members have gathered in person to recognize economic development efforts while experts analyze what Lawton can expect in the coming year. The forum typically is held in the spring, but the 2020 session was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fellowship offered at this year’s session was heightened by a change LEDC made in its Impact and Leadership Awards. LEDC President Brad Cooksey said while the awards typically are given to businesses, this year LEDC chose to recognize individuals for their contributions. Both recipients, visibly startled by the announcement, are well-known for their community activities.
Tom Thomas received the Leadership Award, recognizing his efforts in education and in economic development, and activities that linked the two.
Thomas was a educator for more than 40 years, spending 27 years at Great Plains Technology Center where he was involved with creation of programs such as SCORE (which helps high school dropouts earn diplomas) and STEM (which focus on science, technology, engineering and math. He also helped develop the business incubator at Great Plains, which now has 16 tenants. Thomas was Great Plains’ superintendent until his retirement, and spent a school year as interim superintendent of Lawton Public Schools until the school board hired current Superintendent Kevin Hime.
Thomas, also known for his analytical work with community data, served as interim LEDC president, Cooksey said, calling Thomas “my mentor.”
“It is a great community to work in,” Thomas said, adding he hoped his work improved the community.
The Impact Award went to Jimmy Cagle, communications manager for the Lawton Goodyear Tire & Rubber plant since 2009. Cagle has a long history with Goodyear, serving as communications manager for the Union City, Tennessee, plant from 1984 to May 2009, and also served in planning capacities for the Upper Savannah Council of Governments in South Carolina and in the Tennessee State Planning Office.
Cooksey said the Impact Award recognizes those who have been an ambassador for Lawton, something Cagle has readily done. He said Cagle brought a rich background in economic development with him when he arrived in Lawton to serve as Goodyear’s communications manager and continues to provide extensive community support with varied civic involvements.
“It’s a great place to be,” said an emotional Cagle, lauding Goodyear’s place in the community and the support the community shows. “It’s a privilege to be part of the community.”
Those economic ties and community support were highlighted by guest speakers Mark Snead, president of Regional Track, and Chris Schwinden, senior vice president of Site Selection Group. The men tackled economic development in Lawton from two angles: Schwinden discussing Lawton’s work force and Snead offering his economic forecast.
The forum typically is held in the spring, with predictions made for the second half of the year. Because this year’s forum wasn’t held until fall, Snead projected his forecast into 2022, but explained predictions were going to be colored by a large number of economic uncertainties.
“The uncertainty is higher than usual,” he said, predicting issues ranging from federal stimulus funding to issues with the labor market and projected inflation will have a significant impact.
But, the bottom line is that he still expects continued increases in household spending and private business to increase through 2021 and into 2022.
Schwinden said Lawton has some challenges, including the need for more investment in the community. But, it also brings strengths to the table, to include the supportive atmosphere for manufacturing already here, and training and education.
“This is where Lawton really shines,” he said, explaining while Lawton has a number of attributes, employers universally praise training and education available through entities such as Great Plains Technology Center.