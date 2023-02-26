Lawton’s latest industrial prospect is coming to the city through a combined effort, including recruitment efforts led by Lawton Economic Development Corporation.
The effort also shows the continued strength of Lawton’s existing manufacturing community, which remains one of the strongest tools in Lawton’s recruitment arsenal, said LEDC President Brad Cooksey.
Last week, city leaders and economic development entities unveiled the identity of the industrial prospect dubbed Project Blue Braveheart: Westwin Elements, which plans to build a refinery in southwest Lawton capable of refining cobalt, nickel and other important elements, according to its redevelopment agreement. The project is relying on $24 million in local incentives — funding and land — and $7.5 million worth of infrastructure upgrades that can be funded via the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District.
The efforts all started with LEDC staff, who began working with Westwin Elements in summer 2022, Cooksey said about a process LEDC coordinated by bringing various entities together: Westwin Elements and its partner CVMR, local economic and governmental entities, and state entities. He said the effort began when LEDC got a lead on Westwin Element’s project through its recruitment efforts. LEDC’s goal was to “grab their attention,” courting the company to bring it to Lawton to see what was available and answering questions about the community.
“We took the ball and ran with it,” Cooksey said, of efforts that united various pieces of the recruitment puzzle to create what became the redevelopment agreement that economic development entities signed on Thursday.
Richard Rogalski, the former Lawton deputy city manager who is the city’s economic development consultant, described the process as multiple people/entities working together to meld different components into a single agreement. Those include citizens who approved the Capital Improvements Program that helps fund local incentives, to economic development entities that created the TIF process, to LEDC who “kinda went overboard” on a recruitment effort expected to change the face of Lawton, Rogalski said.
Cooksey said there was in-depth conversation early on about exactly what Westwin Elements would be doing, using a patented vapor metallurgical process to extract cobalt and other important elements from ore. He said that environmental piece is a large part of the resulting redevelopment agreement.
“That was addressed early on in the process,” he said, adding that without those assurances, Blue Braveheart would have been “no go from the start.”
He said Kamran Khozan, CVMR’s chairman and the Westwin Elements partner who will be building the refinery, is important because he holds 30 patents in vapor metallurgy, a process that will protect the environment.
Cooksey also said Thursday’s public action was only one step in the process to bring Westwin Elements to Lawton, explaining there still are things that must be accomplished and deadlines to meet before funding will be released and the project breaks ground (something Westwin Elements must do by Dec. 31).
Cooksey also said residents shouldn’t under-estimate the power of the city’s existing manufacturing companies, including Goodyear, Republic Paperboard, Silverline/Ipex and Bar-S. Economic development experts have said one of Lawton’s primary strengths, in terms of industrial recruitment, is the health of companies already here, including the grandfather of them all, Goodyear (which has made $1 billion in investments since opening the Lawton plant 45 years ago).
“The city is fortunate to have the manufacturing base that we have. It laid the groundwork for us to recruit new businesses,” Cooksey said, of a thriving manufacturing base that accounts for more than 4,000 jobs.
He said that health also is seen in smaller, locally-grown businesses such as Cosmetic Speciality Labs and Berry Machine and Tool.
“They all are our best advertisement,” Cooksey said.