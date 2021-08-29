A Lawton construction firm is in negotiations to design and construct a building to house Carter Wind Turbines.
Members of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) made that decision Thursday, acting upon a recommendation from its three-member Carter Wind committee to negotiate with CDBL. Committee members reviewed Requests for Qualifications from four firms and scored them under criteria outlined before the process began. LEDC Chairman Mark Scott said while the four firms were close in their final scores, CDBL came out on top, meaning it was the committee’s recommendation.
Thursday’s action doesn’t give the contract to CDBL. Rather, it was a directive to the committee to negotiate a contract to design and build the 30,000-square-foot building that will be located on 10 acres in Lawton’s west industrial park, west of Republic Paperboard. Once agreement is reached on that contract, the document will be brought back to the full LEDC board for approval.
Carter Wind Energy President and CEO Matt Carter announced in April his Wichita Falls, Texas-based company was bringing Carter Wind Turbines to Lawton’s west industrial park, a $10 million capital investment that will bring 300 jobs over the next five years. The facility will assemble portable wind turbines for use in remote communities that are “off the power grid” in terms of drawing electricity, Carter said.
Scott said the LEDC committee was charged with two tasks when it began its work: select a design and construction firm, and identify the funding to pay for the building’s construction. Scott said the funding issue would be addressed separately and voted on when details are finalized.
“We are working on that process,” he said.
Four contractors were identified through a process called Requests for Qualifications, and the committee graded each applicant to find the one they recommended to the full board.
Two — CDBL and Ryan Herring — are local, while Smith & Pickel and Crossland Construction are based in Oklahoma City. CDBL, Crossland Construction and Smith & Pickel also were three of the four construction firms considered for a project to convert the old Sears inside Central Mall into the first of FISTA’s military defense contractors. All four firms have worked or are getting to work on local projects.
“They are all qualified,” said committee member Arthur Patrick said, about what he and fellow member Tim Hushbeck described as experienced construction firms.
Patrick said CDBL has worked with Carter Wind Energy previously, adding while all four firms were close in final scores, CDBL was a “clear candidate for this.”
The choice to move forward with contract negotiations wasn’t unanimous.
LEDC member Ron Nance said while he is “100 percent” for the Carter Wind project, he wanted to see LEDC conform to public bidding procedures. That process requires public entities to publicly bid projects, then award a contract to the lowest qualified bidder. RFQs invite candidates to present qualifications, with an entity ranking those who respond according to set criteria, then negotiating a contract with the best qualified.
Nance said while attorneys have said LEDC is not a public entity, meaning it is not bound by the public bidding process, he was concerned about public perceptions.
“I fall on the side of caution,” he said.
LEDC member Phil Kennedy said the project is being timed to get it completed as quickly as possible, to help Carter Wind Energy keep its own timelines with contractors. LEDC President Brad Cooksey said LEDC’s timeline would see the building under construction by spring.
“We want to get it done,” Cooksey said, adding LEDC will build and own the 30,000-square-foot building, which will be provided to Carter Wind turbines under a “lease to buy” agreement.
Carter said in April that the turbines will be assembled in Lawton and, potentially, shipped from here to remote communities in Alaska and Canada. According to the company, the turbines are self-erecting, portable and specially designed for “micro” grid power generation in remote extreme environmental locations. Carter said his goal is to assemble 100 turbines in Lawton in the first year of production, doubling that figure every year thereafter.
Local leaders have noted the high-tech aspect of the jobs that the company will provide, to include workers skilled in controls, operations, and maintenance of high-tech machinery.