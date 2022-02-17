Members of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation will deed 1.3 acres to Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport to protect its taxiway.
The property will come from industrial park acreage at the south end of the airport’s taxiway and runway.
LEDC members made the decision Monday after being approached by Airport Director Barbara McNally about property on the south and east end of the taxiway. That major taxiway has acted as the airport’s runway when situations force the airport to close the runway, as it did for about five months last year during a pavement repair and marking upgrade project.
A 60-acre tract of industrial property already has a 1.8-acre “cutout” on its west side, said LEDC President Brad Cooksey, property that McNally said is part of the safety zone for the taxiway. McNally said the airport originally secured the tract from LEDC for a run-up ramp planned by American Eagle’s maintenance area, before that facility closed.
Since then, the tract has become part of the safety zone the airport must maintain around areas that function as runway, or landing areas for aircraft. McNally said the safety area is measured 250 feet from the center of the runway/taxiway and while the land the airport already has ensures an adequate safety zone for the south end of the taxiway, there is not enough land on the east side of the taxiway.
The solution is a 1.3-acre strip that would run along the taxiway, north of the LEDC tract that the airport already owns.
“We’ll need to secure that land for the taxiway,” McNally said, adding that unless the airport can meet the FAA regulation on safety area space, the airport could not use the taxiway as a temporary runway and would have to close any time work forced closure of the runway.
Cooksey said the LEDC board’s option was selling the land — valued at about $20,000 — to the airport, or simply deeding it to the airport. That’s the option LEDC members chose, but not before repeated assurances from Cooksey that taking the land away from the 60-acre industrial tract won’t harm negotiations with an industrial prospect that is close to a decision to buy the entire tract.
“It will not affect Project Cabana at all,” Cooksey said, of the as-yet unnamed industry referred to by a code name.
Cooksey said any building planned for the site will be built on the east side of the tract, keeping it as far away from the taxiway as possible. McNally said the airport tract will be fenced in as is all other airport property, with 10-foot chain link fence topped with three strands of barbed wire.
LEDC members said the decision was an easy one because without the taxiway protection, the airport would have to close any time work was done to the runway.
“It benefits economic development in the long run,” Cooksey said.