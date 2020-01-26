The Lawton Economic Development Authority has approved the agreements that convey responsibility for fulfilling the requirements of the city’s third Tax Increment Financing district.
LEDA is the entity that the City Council designated to work with Republic Paperboard, the west Lawton industrial park beneficiary of the first Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district established in Lawton since the Northwest 2nd Street retail development. That designation came after the council voted in December to establish a Skills Training, Education, Development and Investment (STEDI) project plan, which contains 13 designated sites — including Republic Paperboard — that can become industrial TIF districts. It allows the City of Lawton to use the increase in ad valorem taxes that result from industrial growth on a specific site to pay for infrastructure upgrades, jobs/training and incentives.
Council members designated LEDA as the entity in charge of the new TIF, meaning it will provide the payments the TIF designation entitles Republic to over a 25-year period. City officials have estimated the value of those payments at $4.32 million, based on Republic’s $94 million modernization project.
The process means both a memorandum of understanding between LEDA and the City of Lawton, and an economic development agreement among the City of Lawton, LEDA and Republic Paperboard.
LEDA members looked at the development agreement in December, but postponed a final decision because they had questions about their responsibilities. Most notably, members wanted assurance that should ad valorem revenues come in below projections, the annual payment due to Republic would be reduced.
Dan Batchelor, whose Center for Economic Development Law has worked with LEDA and city officials to craft the STEDI project plan and update the city’s industrial development incentive policy, said the process is focused on non-retail, or those employers that produce the highest economic demand and create the broadest impact on the community.
Batchelor said the new industrial development policy specifies that all applications for economic assistance will come through LEDA, meaning that board will have to approve key economic development issues. LEDA also is the lead entity for the downtown Lawton retail TIF district.
“You’re the board with the greatest background in it (economic development),” Batchelor said, noting the STEDI project plan will provide the legal and financial tools LEDA needs to make decisions.
The project plan also specifies the criteria Republic must follow to qualify for its payments.
Lisa Harden, with Center for Economic Development Law, said Republic must continue with plans for its $94 million modernization that will create 20 new jobs (in addition to 145 existing jobs) with an average compensation of $108,000 per job. The agreement also specifies the total invested value of those upgrades must be maintained at no less than $75 million. If Republic fails to maintain that value or its 20 new jobs with a $2 million annual payroll, its payments will be reduced by the same percentage, under the agreement.
A State of Oklahoma incentive program will cover the ad valorem costs for the first five years, meaning the state will reimburse LEDA’s payments to Republic in those years. Batchelor said those payments typically lag 12 months behind. LEDA member David Denham asked who would ensure LEDA receives that state reimbursement, and Batchelor said his firm and the City of Lawton will set that plan.
Bachelor also confirmed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) that LEDA also approved last week specifies LEDA will make payments to Republic “to the extent of sufficient funds.”
The MOU centers on payment and reimbursement of authorized expenses for the preparation and implementation of the STEDI project plan from revenues generated by the Republic TIF. LEDA will, “to the extent sufficient funds are generated by the district and remitted to LEDA” pay all authorized costs and expenses incurred as a result of the planning, preparation, implementation and administration of the project plan.
City and LEDA officials also agree that, to date, no funds have been generated from the TIF. The city has paid project costs from its economic development fund and will cover costs until sufficient funds are generated from the TIF. Once that happens, LEDA will begin covering costs and reimburse the city for its payments, the MOU states.
Community Development Director Richard Rogalski estimated it would be at least a year before LEDA would be able to reimburse the City of Lawton for expenditures.