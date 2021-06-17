Leaving pets in cars can be fatal this time of year

As summer temperatures continue to rise so does the risk of leaving your fur baby in the car. Don’t do it, not even for a minute.
The best way to prevent overheating in the summer is don’t leave your dog in a vehicle. Even if the vehicle’s engine is running or the windows are cracked, inside temperatures can still reach dangerous levels and the animal won’t have a way to escape.
On average, the Lawton Animal Division receives four to five calls regarding animals, mainly dogs, left in vehicles. With temperatures reaching into the high 90s, this can be a fatal mistake for your pet, said Russel Anderson, superintendent of the Animal Welfare Division.
“Ten minutes is all it takes for temperatures to be well above what even a human can withstand,” Anderson said. “When temperatures get above 90 degrees you get into your red flags zone. Dogs don’t have a natural cooling system and rely on water and shade to cool off. Without those, they tend to overheat.”
On a warm day, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels, Anderson said. On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees. Your pet may suffer irreversible organ damage or die.
Dogs and cats cool off primarily by panting—they don’t sweat—and their systems can become overwhelmed quickly. The rising temperature increases their heart and respiratory rates and can cause seizures as well and harm to vital organs resulting in permanent injury or death.
If you own an animal, think twice before bringing your pet along for a ride that includes stops and errands, said Anderson. If you must travel with your pet, do not leave them unattended and understand that even if you leave your vehicle running it could run out of gas or have a mechanical malfunction that could shut the car off. Also, running cars can quickly become stolen cars.
Oklahoma does not have laws protecting animals left in hot cars. If you see a pet trapped in a car on a hot day, try to locate the owner or call 911. Notify the management of nearby stores so they can make urgent announcements and stay by the car until help arrives.
Don’t break the window.
It may be tempting to rush to rescue a pet locked in a car but leave this to the authorities. Unless the animal is clearly distressed, only law enforcement or Animal Welfare officers can legally take measures to remove a pet from a car. You could be protected under Good Samaritan laws, but it’s difficult to prove the animal was in distress if you get them out and they’re recovered by the time law enforcement arrive, said Anderson.
Symptoms of overheating in pets can include — excessive panting or difficulty breathing; increased heart and respiratory rate; drooling; mild weakness; stupor; and collapsing.
“Typically, whenever an animal starts overheating, it’s going to go to the bottom of the car because it’s looking for shade,” said Anderson. “You’ll see it panting; you’ll see it just laid out. You can tap on the window, and they might raise their head up and look at you, but when they won’t respond, now we’re in a bad situation.”
Anderson and Animal Welfare Field Supervisor Roy Rodrick also warned against leaving animals outside in the heat of the day.
“There’s no law against leaving animals outside,” Rodrick said. “You do however have to provide a shelter if it’s outside more than two hours, and you also have to continuously keep going out there and check on its water because just putting a bowl of water out there means absolutely nothing if it’s in the direct sunlight, and once it gets hot, animals, just like us, they’re not going to want to drink tea on a 95-degree-day unless it’s iced tea.”
Anderson also recommends holding your palm to the pavement for 5 seconds before walking your dog. If you can’t keep your hand there, then the pavement will burn the dogs’ pads, he said.
“If you’re hot, they’re hot. Once it gets above 90 degrees, just leave them at home,” said Anderson. “This is not the time to take them out shopping or for a jog and stuff like that.”