Leaving a child in a hot car can have deadly consequences

A child left in a hot car, or who gets into an unlocked vehicle unnoticed, can die of heat stroke very quickly. Dozens of U.S. children lose their lives this way each year. But these tragedies can be prevented, said Officer Andrew Grubbs of the Lawton Police Department.
“Don’t do it. Ever. Not even for a minute,” Grubbs said. “I have a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old, and I wouldn’t leave them in a car unattended and I would be wary about leaving an 8-9-year-old.”
Since 1998, almost 900 children have died from vehicular heatstroke; 24 percent of incidents occurred while a parent or caregiver was at a place of work. Parents and caregivers can act immediately to end these preventable deaths, according to National Safety Council reports.
According to AAA Oklahoma, there were 24 deaths across the U.S. from children left in hot cars in 2020. Of those 24, four were in Oklahoma with two in Oklahoma City and two in Tulsa, which pushed the state to the top of deaths per capita. And these deaths can happen to well-meaning and responsible parents, said April Collom, public health educator for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“Sometimes babies are so peaceful and quiet in the backseat that we can forget they are even there, and it can be tempting to leave a sleeping baby in the car, so we don’t have to wake them up while we quickly run into the store,” Collom said in a statement. “But leaving a child alone in a car can lead to serious injury or death from heatstroke, even in cooler temperatures.”
Of the four children who died in Oklahoma, two died after getting into a vehicle without the knowledge of a parent and being unable to get out, according to news reports. One occurred as a parent became involved in a conversation with a visitor and didn’t realize one of several children in his care was still in the vehicle. The fourth child who died was inadvertently left in a vehicle by a mother who reported exhaustion and sleep deprivation.
“All these scenarios can occur to well-meaning and responsible parents,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson, in a press release. “Changes in routines often trigger situations that lead to heatstroke deaths. So, especially as temperatures rise, we urge parents to take specific precautions to prevent child heatstroke in vehicles. Simple, but consistent steps can prevent the unimaginable grief of the loss of a child.”
Besides the loss and anguish that could result in leaving in a child in a hot car, Grubbs said there could also be legal ramifications, said Grubbs.
“It’s a complicated issue, but it boils down to intent,” Grubbs said. “Intentionally leaving a child in the car could result in felony child abuse charges and forgetting your child in the car could result in felony abuse or neglect charges, but it depends on the district attorney.”
Since 2008 it has been illegal in Oklahoma to leave a child unattended in a motor vehicle. However, Grubbs said his department still receives calls about children left unattended.
“We had one just this week,” Grubbs said. “I think the Lord every day though that none of our calls have led to a fatality.”