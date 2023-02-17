Residents discuss concepts for Dreamketcher Cove

Kent Waller, center, former School House Slough concessionaire, and Lenny Hughes, left, principal in charge at Halff Associates, discuss conceptual designs for Dreamketcher Cove Thursday with residents. The meeting was centered on upgrades proposed for Lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth, as Halff Associates move closer to completion of a lakes master plan.

There was a common thread among residents who attended Thursday’s meeting on the Lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth master plan, and Nickie Singleton agrees with it: take care of what you have and leave us alone.

About 75 residents attended the public session coordinated by Halff Associates, the City of Lawton’s consultant for crafting master plans to guide development of recreational areas within the city, including its two major lakes. That lakes plan is nearing completion, with Halff and city staff members making plans to take the information and concepts to the City Council in March and April. Thursday’s meeting was the second aimed at residents, specifically, those who use the amenities already available at city lakes.

