There was a common thread among residents who attended Thursday’s meeting on the Lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth master plan, and Nickie Singleton agrees with it: take care of what you have and leave us alone.
About 75 residents attended the public session coordinated by Halff Associates, the City of Lawton’s consultant for crafting master plans to guide development of recreational areas within the city, including its two major lakes. That lakes plan is nearing completion, with Halff and city staff members making plans to take the information and concepts to the City Council in March and April. Thursday’s meeting was the second aimed at residents, specifically, those who use the amenities already available at city lakes.
James Hazzard, the project manager for Halff, said the idea is to collect input from various groups, then weave the information into a master plan that city administrators have said will guide development of new amenities and enhancements of existing ones. Hazzard said there is a lot of potential at Lawton’s lakes.
“Lawton has the chance to be big,” he said during a brief presentation to residents who were given a chance to voice their opinions on concepts being proposed and make suggestions of their own.
“No,” said several residents in response to Hazzard’s comment, adding they want existing amenities left alone and the city to take better care of what already exists.
“I don’t like it,” said Singleton, about a concept for Dreamketcher Cove, centered on the area that now includes School House Slough and the City of Lawton’s east campgrounds on the Lawtonka shoreline along Oklahoma 58. “I love my spot.”
Singleton said while she has become a permanent resident only in the past year, she and her family have been camping at Lawtonka for 40 years and are among many long-time residents of a peaceful area (the view of the Wichita Mountains isn’t bad either, Singleton said). While the proposed concepts for Dreamketcher Cove still include RV camp sites, the area Singleton now has isn’t in one of them, meaning she will lose her site. She isn’t happy about that prospect.
“Keep it as it is,” she said, of an area that has been used by generations of families.
Some of her neighbors agree, with one describing city plans as “a giant mess” and others leaving notes on the Dreamketcher conceptual designs saying “Leave us alone.”
Former School House Slough concessionaire Kent Waller, who operated the area for 25 years before ending his lease Dec. 31, said he thinks the city needs to bring more residents into the discussion before making decisions. Many at Thursday’s meeting agreed, saying while they want existing amenities improved or expanded, they aren’t interested in extensive commercialization.
Many of the comments posted on a vision board asking “what would you like to see” were similar to a comment by one man: Maintain what you have before adding more. There also were votes for things such as more restrooms, better maintenance, and horseback riding trails, along with more camping opportunities. And residents were able to weigh in on conceptual designs suggested for existing concession areas and coves at both lakes.
Hazzard said the potential at Lawtonka and Ellsworth its into national trends that show outdoor recreation has been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted people to find safe activities close to home. For example, he said canoeing and kayaking have increased 166 percent since 2019, according to national statistics. Hazzard also quoted a market analysis by Dean Runyan Associates, data that echoes what Lawton city staff has said for years: revenue generated by activity fees is far short of the cost of those operations, by more than $600,000.
Those statistics also show the most popular activity at Lawtonka is camping, accounting for 87 percent of the revenue it generates. By contrast, agricultural leases account for 87 percent of the revenue generated by Ellsworth.