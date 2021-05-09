The Learning Tree Academy playground was filled with horses, chickens and tiny students Friday as the school celebrated Oklahoma Day.
The Academy hosted Oklahoma Fun Day where over 200 4–6 year-old students, pre-k and kindergarteners had the opportunity to ride ponies, pet farm animals, rope “steers”, have a picnic and much more.
The day is part of the students social studies curriculum and covers Oklahoma history, said Deborah Meraz, a pre-k teacher at the school. She said for many of the students, this may be the only time they get to interact with horses or other farm animals in their lifetime. It’s also a time to expand on what the students have already learned about Oklahoma.
The Lawton Rangers were on hand with horses, ponies, saddles and tack for the students to really get a hands on experience. One mom even brought chickens, said Meraz.
“Our children say the Oklahoma pledge every day, and they learned about the flag, they learned about the state symbols, they learn about the history of our state, and we also talk about the construction of sod houses and log cabins,” Meraz said. “It’s just a fun day at the end of the year for our kids to come outside and experience things they may have not experienced before. We have, of course, the horses and things here because some kids have never seen farm animals or got to pet them so that’s exciting for them. So it’s just an exciting intro to our Oklahoma study.”
The students also had the opportunity to play some old fashioned games like ring toss, horseshoes, sack races and pin the tail on the donkey.
“The kids have been excited for days to come ride the horse, and they may never get to touch one again so this may be a once in a lifetime for some of them,” Meraz said. “We appreciate the people who have come out to make this possible for us and we are grateful that we got to have it. We weren’t sure if we would get to have an event because of COVID, but we’re glad now and we look forward to it again next year.”