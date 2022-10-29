Inside the Museum of the Great Plains auditorium Friday morning, a dozen or so 8-and-younger home school children learned with a bang.
That’s because historical interpreter Steve Stricklin was sharing what it took to fire an old blackpowder gun.
Actually, there were two guns, a rifle and a pistol. If you count Stricklin with his teaching technique, there were technically two pistols.
When asked by 6-year-old Sebastian Ely what caliber the rifle is, Stricklin matter-of-factly shared that knowledge.
“It’s a .54-caliber,” Stricklin responded. “It’s powerful.”
“I have a gun that I made out of paper,” Ely responded, before vividly describing what it could do.
“Why didn’t you bring it?” was the interpreter’s response.
Decked out in the period clothing he made by hand of a mountain man, Stricklin looks the part. With the ever present scent of the campfire and, of course, blackpowder, he smells the part as well.
It’s a part Stricklin knows well. Living and teaching as a historical interpreter as long as he has and your interpretation is as much a part of you as the persona.
But when Ely raised his hand one of several times to ask questions, Stricklin’s eye would twinkle. He was getting through.
The kids and parents were engaged. Stricklin entertains while he educates. Often, much like the dryness to the blackpowder sparks an explosion that hits its target. His dry delivery ignites giggles from the children as the knowledge hits home.
Stricklin offered the example of how movies show people pouring their powder directly into the barrel of the late-1700 and early-1800 model of rifles before getting to the facts: that’s not how you do it.
“That’s Hollywood,” he said causing the children to smile and engage what he was saying with their eyes and ears open.
After sharing the old mountain man saying, “Powder, patch and ball, that’s all,” Stricklin heard it repeated.
While winding up his demonstration, Stricklin knew his information was heard when a girl recognized what happened when the hammer hits flint: “It makes a spark.”
"You got it,” Stricklin told her.
“That’s what makes the gun go off,” he said.
Friday’s rainy weather and the reconstruction and repair project of the old Cache Creek Trading Post on the museum grounds, 601 NW Ferris, caused the demonstrations to be held indoors.
For the spark of knowledge to ignite, much like the “powder, patch and ball,” it needs to be readied just the right way and with the right conditions. Otherwise, it serves as a metaphor for more advice from Stricklin during the session.
“A flintlock rifle on a rainy day like today and you’re trying to feed your family,” he said. “You’re going to have problems.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.