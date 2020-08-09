Return to Learn Oklahoma, masterplan set into place by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, states school districts will be facing a variety of options when students return to school this year. They include on-site learning (traditional classroom), distance learning for some students, rolling school closures, staggered schedules, and distance learning for everyone. The three major models:
Virtual: More frequent in high school or in settings where a 1-1 device-student ratios achieved.
• Instructional delivery takes place on a digital platform (can be a whole group or small group).
• Students log on virtually at a given time to participate in the lesson in live time.
• Students complete follow-up work and submit assignments electronically.
• Teacher monitors student work through the platform.
Traditional: More frequent in larger school systems with students in diverse contexts.
• Students use hard copy textbooks or work packets.
• Teachers make group or individual calls to students to check on work.
• Teachers maintain records of student completion of work independently at the end of the period (as defined in local policy).
Blended: More frequent when at least half of the student population has internet access.
• Class is held on a digital/video platform (i.e., Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts).
• Students submit homework/classwork to teachers through a variety of channels (texting pictures, uploading to Google Drive, OneNote).
• Teachers track and record student completion and mastery through an electronic gradebook or student information system.
• Teachers maintain an open electronic chat function with students (private Facebook group, Google Groups) throughout the day.
• Teachers check in one-on-one with a group of students or students who were not able to join the class through various channels to review their homework, talk through questions, prepare them for the next set of assignments and ensure they are still progressing.
• Other possible solutions are teacher-created packets, workbooks and textbooks. These could be used in conjunction with Zoom meetings and virtual teacher check-ins via email, phone calls or text messages.