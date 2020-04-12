Individuals seeking information about Cameron University’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Organizational Leadership (MSOL) programs can now do so through a pre-recorded Zoom session featuring Krystal Brue, Chair, CU Department of Business.
The zoom session can be accessed on computers, tablets and smartphones via the url https://www.cameron.edu/business/cu-in-business-zoom.
During the session, Brue will provide information about CU’s graduate degrees in business. Both the MBA and MSOL degree programs can be completed entirely online, making them ideal for working adults whose schedule prevents them from attending traditional college classes.
Cameron’s MBA and MSOL programs provide students with an in-depth look at business subjects, but each offers a different focus within the curriculum. The MBA exposes students to a variety of topics including finance, accounting, management and business strategy, which prepares them for work in any business environment. The MSOL focuses primarily on management and leadership theories and practices and their implementation.
With these two options, Cameron’s Department of Business offers a degree that can provide a competitive edge for those in any industry working in large corporations, small and medium sized businesses, non-profits and governmental agencies.
For more information, contact Brue via email at kbrue@cameron.edu.