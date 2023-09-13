A 72-year-old Stephens County man is accused of threatening to blow up a Lawton gas station after becoming irate he didn’t get a refund for leaking gasoline, according to investigators.

Lynn Lee Cain, of Comanche, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of threatening an act of violence, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

