A 72-year-old Stephens County man is accused of threatening to blow up a Lawton gas station after becoming irate he didn’t get a refund for leaking gasoline, according to investigators.
Lynn Lee Cain, of Comanche, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of threatening an act of violence, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Cain was arrested Friday following an incident at Mark’s Corner Phillips 66, 3620 E. Lee. Deputy Fire Marshal Anthony Garibay was called to investigate after Cain was accused of pouring gas and threatening to ignite it, the probable cause affidavit states.
Five witnesses spoke with Garibay. They said Cain became irate about gas coming out of a hole in a gasoline hose while he was pumping gas and he wanted his money back, the affidavit states. All the witnesses said Cain made numerous statements about blowing up the station.
An employee told Garibay he was trying to get Cain’s tag information when Cain followed him back inside while screaming at him. Another person grabbed Cain and took him back outside, Garibay stated. The employee said Cain was showing him the hole in the hose and in the process, opened it up further, spraying him before saying he had a lighter and was going to “blow the place up,” according to the affidavit. Cain was arrested.
Jailed on $10,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the store or employee, Cain returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 6 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
