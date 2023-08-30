The Lawton League of Women Voters will hold a candidate forum Thursday to give residents a chance to meet and ask questions of Lawton City Council candidates.
Let’s Talk About It: Meet the Candidates will begin at 6 p.m. in the Albert Johnson Senior Conference Center at the Douglass Learning Center, 91 NE Maine, and will feature the candidates for City Council Wards 7 and 8. Candidates include:
Ward 7: Incumbent Onreka Johnson, Sherene L. Williams, Cindy Edgar, Christal Thompkins.
Ward 8: Incumbent Randy Warren, Malden Smith, Carolyn Marie Shyne.
The Lawton City Council primary election is Sept. 12, with early voting set Sept. 7-8. If necessary, the council runoff election will be Nov. 14. Candidates must win by a margin of 50 percent plus one to avoid a runoff. Winners will be sworn into office Jan. 8.