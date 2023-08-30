The Lawton League of Women Voters will hold a candidate forum Thursday to give residents a chance to meet and ask questions of Lawton City Council candidates.

Let’s Talk About It: Meet the Candidates will begin at 6 p.m. in the Albert Johnson Senior Conference Center at the Douglass Learning Center, 91 NE Maine, and will feature the candidates for City Council Wards 7 and 8. Candidates include:

