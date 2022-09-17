The imposing sight of the Treadwell Tower training course on Fort Sill Friday afternoon was greeted by 96 of the widest eyes you'll ever see.

That's because 48 of the 50 members of the 35th Annual Leadership Oklahoma class were preparing to go up its winding staircase before rappelling straight down its north side. By the time they take that trip, they would be trained in how to do it right.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.