The imposing sight of the Treadwell Tower training course on Fort Sill Friday afternoon was greeted by 96 of the widest eyes you'll ever see.
That's because 48 of the 50 members of the 35th Annual Leadership Oklahoma class were preparing to go up its winding staircase before rappelling straight down its north side. By the time they take that trip, they would be trained in how to do it right.
You could say they were learning the ropes on Friday.
It was part of a weekend's adventure learning about the post's history, mission and importance. It also includes being treated like a soldier in basic training. It's been a part of the Leadership Oklahoma program and partnership with Fort Sill for the past 20 years.
It was 13 years ago that Program Chair Laurie Tilley was one of the trainees. She said Fort Sill is always one of the best experiences of the nine-month program. She said she didn't get to do the rappelling challenge; it was the obstacle course that made its mark with Tilley.
"It switches up each year," she said. "I've never been rappelling; I'm ready to conquer this fear."
The class members were awakened from their bunks in the barracks Friday morning by a drill sergeant. Tilley said it really gives the class the feel of being in basic training to a degree.
"I heard the drill sergeant and thought, 'Is that real?'" she said. "It is."
Capt. Joe Wilkin from the HQ Battery Company, 425th Field Artillery Brigade, said that's the point. It's about creating an understanding about what these young professional soldiers go through for these burgeoning Oklahoma leaders.
"It allows Leadership Oklahoma and the soldiers to know more about each other," he said.
Wilkin said he thought the trainees would do great on the rappelling tower. He's a fan.
"I enjoy it," he said. "I'm kind of a thrill seeker."
To rappel, you first get your harness, helmet and gloves on. Then you get instruction. Your right hand serves as either the gas or the break as you go down the wall. Legs straightened against the wall serve to provide ballast and balance. To be successful, you have to trust your training and your equipment.
After going down the smaller ground wall, Stacy Loeffler, of Bristow, called the experience and training pretty enlightening. But there's nothing like doing it.
"That was a lot less comfortable than I thought it would be," she said. "It was fun to hit the ground."
As Staff Sgt. Troy Campbell offered guidance from atop the smaller wall, Mandy Mayberry, of Enid, got it down and made her way down like a professional. She said the overall Fort Sill experience opened her eyes to how hard they work. She gazed cautiously at the much larger tower to travail.
Almost leaping off the top of Treadwell Tower, James Leewright, of Bristow, bounced and slid as he took the trip to terra firma at an almost professional's clip. It was his first time to try anything like this. It probably won't be the last, according to him.
"It was excellent," he said. "This was a great experience."
Jessica Gregg, of McAlester, said tackling the tower was tackling one of her biggest fears. She, too, learned she had the strength to overcome a lot through the exercise when she touched ground. Beforehand, she was a little less confident.
"I'm terrified and excited," she said.
Gaining that confidence in yourself and in your team while also trusting in the training came together for Mayberry after she, too, took on her fears with the rappel down the tall tower.
"For myself, this was a once in a lifetime experience," she said. "I had to do it. I'm glad I did."