OKLAHOMA CITY — Several Southwest Oklahoma residents have graduated from the Leadership Oklahoma Class 34.
Founded in 1986, Leadership Oklahoma is a statewide nonprofit organization that educates and connects the Oklahoma’s premier leaders to help make a positive impact on the future of the State. The acclaimed nine-month program was completed by 48 Oklahomans who attended issues-oriented sessions in Tulsa, Durant, Oklahoma City, Enid, Guymon, McAlester, and Norman. Session topics included state government, energy, education, water, military issues, tribal government, agriculture, economic development, human services and the criminal justice system.
Local and area residents who graduated are: Bevy Burgess, Director of Commercial Sponsorship and Advertising, Family and MWR, Lawton; Trey Caldwell, Oklahoma State House of Representatives and owner, Caldwell Cattle & Hay; Demetra Cox, Medical Staff Physician, Duncan Regional Hospital, Jefferson County Hospital, and Duncan Family Care, Duncan; Sprague Taveau, director, Logistics Readiness Center-Fort Sill, Lawton; and Chad Wiginton, president, Western Oklahoma State College, Altus.
For more information about Leadership Oklahoma, visit www.leadershipoklahoma.com or call 405-848-0001.