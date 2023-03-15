OKLAHOMA CITY — Leadership Oklahoma is accepting applications through April 1 for its 2023-2024 adult class.
The organization accepts a class of 52 members each year. The criterion for selection includes demonstrated leadership on the part of applicants in their communities and state. The program is designed to be a series of issue-oriented forums and experiences, which officials say are based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership. It consists of an orientation session, a mandatory two-day retreat and eight two-day sessions. Classes are held in locations that best relate to the issues of importance to the state.
“Leadership Oklahoma and its graduates are working to create and implement the positive changes necessary to make Oklahoma a better state,” said Laurie Tilley, program chair, and director of marketing and branding for Tulsa Community College. “By learning about the issues that impact our state socially, economically and environmentally, class members are motivated to fulfill our mission of creating a dynamic network of leaders whose increased awareness and commitment to service will energize Oklahomans to shape their state’s future.”
Approximately 1,600 people have completed the program and remain active in contributing to Oklahoma’s strength and vitality, officials said.