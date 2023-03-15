OKLAHOMA CITY — Leadership Oklahoma is accepting applications through April 1 for its 2023-2024 adult class.

The organization accepts a class of 52 members each year. The criterion for selection includes demonstrated leadership on the part of applicants in their communities and state. The program is designed to be a series of issue-oriented forums and experiences, which officials say are based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership. It consists of an orientation session, a mandatory two-day retreat and eight two-day sessions. Classes are held in locations that best relate to the issues of importance to the state.

Recommended for you