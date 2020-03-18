Lawton Community Theatre and its Board of Directors are closely monitoring the current pandemic of COVID-19 and as a result will close the theater’s box office starting today.
Based on the March 17 announcement from Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, amending the city’s Civil Emergency, Lawton Community Theatre’s box office will be closed until further notice.
LCT’s upcoming production of “Wait Until Dark,” which is scheduled to premiere April 24, is still under consideration. Lawton Community Theatre’s Executive Director Chance Harmon said the theater will update its patrons and supporters as the situation evolves.
“The safety of the theater’s patrons, staff and production team is of the utmost importance to LCT,” Harmon said. “LCT strives to provide a safe theater environment for all in Southwest Oklahoma, and complying with Mayor Booker’s Civil Emergency and issuing our own preventative measures will allow the theater to maintain a safe space.”
For questions, please contact Lawton Community Theatre at 580-355-1600 or at director@lctok.com.