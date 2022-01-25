Lawton Community Theatre’s production of “Nunsensations” has been canceled due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases.
Chance Harmon, the executive director for Lawton Community Theatre, said in a statement released Monday that he was grateful for the support he has seen over the course of the pandemic from the Lawton community.
“The past two seasons have been challenging, and we will continue to be flexible and innovative so we can provide the entertainment our patrons have come to enjoy for the past 70 years,” Harmon said. “We are sincerely grateful for your support of Lawton Community Theatre, our staff, and volunteer actors.”
The theatre is working out a plan to add a new production to the season in place of the canceled show. All season tickets will be converted to Flex passes, which can be used for any production in the future, including any LCT benefit shows.
For more information or to request a refund, contact Lawton Community Theatre at 355-1600.