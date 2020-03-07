Lawton Correctional Facility is one of the state’s 29 total prisons, to include five private prisons, to remain on lockdown this weekend.
“Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) has returned to normal operations, including visitation, for all but six prisons,” said Matt Elliott, ODOC information officer. “Three state-run prisons and three private prisons remain on lockdown.”
The efforts follow a Monday night incident at the state’s prison in Stringtown.
“ODOC initiated the security measure Monday night in response to a disturbance between approximately a half dozen inmates at Mack Alford Correctional Center,” Elliott said. “No one was seriously injured, and agents with ODOC’s Inspector General’s office continue to investigate the incident.”
The following facilities remain locked down: Mack Alford Correctional Center, Stringtown; Dick Conner Correctional Center, Hominy; North Fork Correctional Center, Sayre; Davis Correctional Facility, Holdenville; Lawton Correctional & Rehabilitation Facility; and Cimarron Correctional Facility, Cushing.
Lawton Correctional Center is a privately managed prison for men located at 8607 SE Flower Mound, in Lawton. The prison is owned and operated by the GEO Group under contract with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Opened in 1998, the prison and has a capacity of 2682 inmates, housed at a mix of medium and maximum security levels.
Elliott said the ODOC will resume normal operations at the remaining facilities when staff have determined it is safe to do so.
“Visitation is suspended at the prisons remaining on lockdown,” he said. “The public should continue to monitor the department’s social media before planning visitation.”