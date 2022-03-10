Arrest warrants were issued for two Lawton Correctional Facility (LCF) inmates for unrelated assaults on prison officers.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Nickelewis Ross, 36, for two counts of assault and battery on a corrections officer, records indicate, and due to two prior convictions, he faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Ross is accused of assaulting two corrections officers on Dec. 24, 2021. According to the probable cause affidavit, he assaulted a medical officer who was checking on his condition as well as a responding officer.
Investigators said Ross had been yelling about the staff talking about his family and a conspiracy and it was believed he was suffering from a mental health issue, the affidavit states.
Ross has since been transferred to Joseph Harp Correctional Facility in Lexington.
Records indicate Ross has prior felony convictions in Oklahoma County from September 2020 for two counts of assault and battery upon a police or other law officer.
An inmate who remains at LCF is accused of a Jan. 21 attack of an officer at the prison.
A felony arrest warrant was issued for Ryan Mundell-Sorrell, 23, for assault and battery on a corrections officer, records indicate. Due to five prior felony convictions, he faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Mundell-Sorrell is accused of kicking a female corrections officer in the stomach during the incident, causing bruising to the abdomen.
According to the warrant affidavit, before invoking his right to an attorney, Mundell-Sorrell told investigators, “I’ll be trying to be calm man, but my emotions mess with me, man. I’m a very emotional person.”
Mundell-Sorrell has prior felony convictions from Seminole County from May 2019 for domestic assault and battery by strangulation and from November 2019 for battery/assault on a police officer; and from McIntosh County from March 2021 for three counts of assault on a police officer, records indicate.