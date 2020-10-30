A Lawton Correctional Facility inmate is accused of a violent bladed attack on another inmate in August.
Jonas Conner Vanzandt, 21, made his initial appearance by videoconference Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he is eligible for up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Vanzandt was seen on video stabbing another inmate about the head, neck, arm and body several times with a sharp instrument.
There is no reference to the recovery of the weapon or the condition of the injured inmate.
Vanzandt is serving time for two May 2018 convictions for fourth-degree arson and for second-degree robbery. He received 10 years in prison for each count.