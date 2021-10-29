The plant that treats Lawton’s wastewater is preparing for the first in a series of planned upgrades.
City of Lawton officials are ready to put an interim project into place, repairs mandated by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality because the plant keeps missing mandatory treatment standards for discharged water. The problems stem from damage caused by severe flooding in 2015 and 2017, as well as the general age of the plant, said Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt.
The City Council awarded a $4.96 million contract to Wynn Construction in June, which will focus on that interim work while designs proceed on what will be Phase I renovations, Whisenhunt said. The contract specifies the work focused on existing equipment and sites within the plant complex, to include primary clarifier’s, primary sludge pump station, RAS pump station and final filters. Equipment damaged by the flood waters included newly-installed pumps put into place during a three-phase plant modernization project, plant officials have said.
The work is being funded through a $47 million loan Lawton obtained from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s revolving loan fund, a debt that will be repaid via the city’s Capital Improvements Program.
Like other major projects, this work is being influenced by the rising cost of construction materials and delays in delivery, created when production companies shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whisenhunt said those production issues bumped back the completion date for the interim project. While it had been set for completion in February, the completion date is projected for June 2022; the contractor cited a 20- to 26-week delay in material shipments.
“Deliveries are becoming a very big challenge nationwide,” Whisenhunt said.
The interim work will keep the plant compliant while design engineers Garver look at Phase I work, now estimated at $47 million. Phase II, six years away, is estimated at $60 million while Phase III, another six years away, is estimated at $140 million “in today’s dollars.” Whisenhunt said completion of all three phases essentially gives Lawton a new wastewater plant, but funding for those final two phases has not yet been identified.
City administrators remain worried about cost projections because prices increases are only slowly beginning to lessen. Whisenhunt told the council that Phase I has a 35 percent contingency fund for overruns.
“I’m not sure that is enough,” he said, citing dramatic price increases: a pump that was $100,000 in January now costs $200,000, he said, adding prices reflect “some drastic, drastic increases.”