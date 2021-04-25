The Comanche Courthouse was temporarily closed for several months last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For most this meant no wedding certificates or court appointments, but for Lawton’s Teen Court, it meant the loss of courtroom access.
Teen Court, a nonprofit first-offender’s program, used the courtrooms at the courthouse to hold its peer-run cases. At Teen Court, kids between the ages of 10 and 17 who are arrested on first-time misdemeanors can have their cases heard and adjudicated by their peers.
“This is a court-deferred program,” Marcia Frazier, the executive director of Teen Court, said. “The kids get 90 days to complete their sentence and that keeps them out of the judicial system, and it keeps them from having that arrest record for the rest of their lives.”
The temporary closure of the courthouse meant that Teen Court was without an official room to host its peer-trials in.
“We were stuck for a little while. The virus had everyone fearful, and our volunteers began to drop off. Things looked dismal,” Frazier said.
Inside the Teen Court building, 814 SW C, is an educational room where at-risk youth can learn about ways to stay on the straight and narrow. It was an outreach program added in 2012 to help reach as many youths as possible, not just those who were arrested.
“We held a few of the trials in the education room,” Frazier said. “But I found that the actual courtroom setting has a stronger impact on the kids. When they walk into a courtroom and the judge is there in a black robe, it absolutely has an impact on them.”
The board that oversees Teen Court decided that the best way to move forward would be to construct a courtroom inside the building. Frazier approached the Arvest Foundation, which gave the court $14,500 toward construction of a courtroom.
“We were able to add our own money to that and now we’ve built an amazing courtroom here,” Frazier said.
On Friday, Frazier and others officially opened the new courtroom with an open house, inviting the public in to see the room and learn more about Teen Court’s mission.