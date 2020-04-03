Maj. David Robinson with Lawton’s Salvation Army had just finished talking to his bookkeeper and things were looking grim. COVID-19 had touched nearly every aspect of life in the past month, and charitable donations were not spared.
The outbreak had forced Robinson to close some programs already, including the Salvation Army thrift store which provided a portion of the group’s income. Combined with donations of every size running dry, things were becoming dire.
And then, like an answered prayer, Robinson got a call.
“It was a much-needed surprise,” Robinson said. “We had just talked about how we were going to pay the gas bill, how we are going to make payroll, and this came in. It was like, why did we doubt? Why did we lose faith even for a moment? God is always going to provide.”
The phone call was from the American Electric Power Foundation informing Robinson that the Lawton Salvation Army had been selected for a $20,000 grant to help them respond to increased needs related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The AEP Foundation is the charitable arm of American Electric Power, the parent company of the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The Foundation focuses on improving lives through education from early childhood education through higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math and by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger.
“We are grateful to be part of the Lawton community and part of the effort to assist those locally affected by this worldwide emergency,” said Tim Hushbeck, PSO external affairs manager. “In this time of uncertainty, it’s inspiring to see our community’s compassion toward those in need. And The Salvation Army certainly exemplifies that.”
In Lawton, the Salvation Army provides meals, clothing and shelter to those in need. It also supports fire victims and those needing assistance with transportation or utility payments.
Hushbeck said the AEP Foundation grant will help bridge the gap in needs brought on by the current pandemic.
“We were very excited about it coming right when we need it most,” Robinson said. "Our donations had dropped to next to nothing.”
Despite funds drying up, Robinson and the staff at the Salvation Army are still offering shelter for those in need as well as social service and hot meals. In fact, with the current shelter-in-place order, The Salvation Army is keeping its shelter open 24/7.
“Right now, our residents do not have to leave the property for any reason. That doesn’t mean that they don’t, but we have somebody on duty here 24 hours a day for them. We want them to be safe. We are following the CDC guidelines of sanitizing and cleaning and keeping 6-foot distances,” Robinson said.
With the $20,000 infusion, Robinson said he can breathe a little easier. And recently the Salvation Army sent out a letter to major donors describing their needs and Robinson hopes they will see some donations trickling in again. Ultimately, while the AEP Foundation donation is a boon, more is needed to keep the local Salvation Army going strong.
“This is something we’ve never seen before. These are uncharted waters,” Robinson said. “This is a long-range thing; we’re looking at at least two months. There’s no donation too small. No donation that is not appreciated.”
Donations to the local Salvation Army may be made by calling 355-1802.