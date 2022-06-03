Love him or hate him, Ron Kirby was a strong presence in Southwest Oklahoma for half a century.
Kirby, who died May 29 at age 82, blended careers in broadcast media and politics, working in a variety of venues in each area and leaving his mark as a critical voice on Ron Kirby’s Public Forum radio show, and then one in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
A radio man from youth, Kirby came to Lawton in 1962 as news director for KSWO AM Radio, winning promotion to program director and operations manager a year later while also reporting news for KSWO TV. In 1970, he moved to KCCO AM as station manager, before returning to his roots six year later as general manager for the radio division of Drewry Communications (which owned KSWO AM, KRHD AM/FM and KKRX AM/FM radio stations).
It was during that era he crafted the popular Ron Kirby’s Public Forum, a talk show that focused on critical community issues and the politicians involved in making decisions. People didn’t always agree with Kirby’s take — politicians and community leaders frequently were angry about what he said — but they always tuned in to listen and to offer their own opinions.
Bill Shoemate, who also has roots in radio broadcasting, and he said Kirby didn’t hesitate to focus attention on the mayor or council members for the decisions they made because of the impact those decisions had.
“He’d make fun of it on his morning show,” Shoemate said, explaining that once Kirby heard or read about an issue, he’d offer his own opinions during his morning talk show and invite listeners to comment as well. “That’s what got his popularity in the market.”
Shoemate said Kirby would listen to residents as they commented and he wasn’t afraid to offer his own take on any situation, especially those he felt the local media was hiding.
“He spoke what we were thinking,” Shoemate said.
Don Armes, whose tenure in the Oklahoma House overlapped Kirby’s by two years (Armes was in his first term; Kirby in his last), clearly remembers watching Kirby at the State Capitol.
“He was always a showman on the floor,” Armes said, explaining he means that in the best possible manner because Kirby used his larger-than-life personality to bring attention to important issues or to poke fun at stuffy institutional actions. “He always tried to do things for the rest of us for the right reason.”
Armes said he and Kirby were part of a tight Southwest Oklahoma legislative delegation whose members included Republicans and Democrats, but who also stayed united in a common cause.
“Ron said to us: We need to do this for Lawton,” he said.
Armes said Kirby also was responsible for luring him into politics. Like Kirby, Armes was involved in broadcast media and really had no aspirations to public office.
“I was the ag guy,” Armes said, of his tenure reporting agricultural news for KSWO-TV, when he received a call from Kirby.
Kirby asked whether Armes had ever considered running for office. Armes said no, then told Kirby something the senior politician didn’t realize.
“You know I’m a Republican?” Armes asked, remembering that while Kirby (a Democrat) was startled, he still insisted Armes would be a good candidate and a good representative for Southwest Oklahoma at a time when state government was transitioning from Democratic domination to Republican. “He was looking down the road.”
Jim Maddox, who represented Southwest Oklahoma as a member of the Oklahoma House, then Oklahoma Senate, remembers a man deeply committed to his community. Maddox smiles when he remembers Kirby’s Public Forum, saying while some locals dubbed the radio show “the Redneck Forum,” they also listened to it every day. He said Kirby had an open mind when talking to his callers.
“They didn’t always agree with him, and he would concede a good point,” he said, explaining Kirby was willing to listen to alternate points of view.
Maddox said Kirby’s tenure as county commissioner reflected the same thing he deemed important in Oklahoma City: What is important to residents? Maddox also conceded Kirby could be larger than life.
“He was quite a character,” he said, adding Kirby also was willing to listen to both sides of an argument and work with different people to achieve a common goal.
Longtime local journalist David Hale worked with Kirby over the years in his broadcasting capacity, then transitioned to covering Kirby as a politician. Like others, Hale remembers the Public Forum.
“When I first came back to Lawton, a lot of people hated it (the show). He would name names,” he said, of Kirby’s habit of identifying people by name when he was criticizing them or actions they had taken. “That was what propelled him into the Legislature. He was a conservative. He was the people’s guy.”
He said Kirby continued to take an interest in community issues because of their effect on local people. And, Kirby also was fun man to be around, a characteristic that continued to the end of his life, Hale said.
“Everyone who knew him said he was the life of the party,” he said.