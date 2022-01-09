The polling place for Lawton’s Precinct 9 has changed, Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said.
Effective immediately, the new polling place will be Westminster Presbyterian Church, 7110 W. Gore. Voters in Precinct 9 formerly voted at Bible Baptist Church, 7501 W. Lee. The first election held at the new location will be the Cache Public Schools special bond election scheduled Feb. 8.
The polling location was moved due to unforeseen circumstances, Sims said.
Voters who have questions or concerns may contact the Comanche County Election Board at (580) 353-1880 or comanchecounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located in the Comanche County Courthouse at 315 SW 5th, Room 206. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday though Friday.