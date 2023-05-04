Sandy Foster, Missy Choate and Aaliyah Climes laughed as they maneuver small rollers through neon green and orange paint, then color between openings in stencils to begin filling in the Dragonfly Hopscotch area on the pavement at the Owens Multi-Purpose Center.

The work by Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s TSET Healthy Living program is the beginning of a project that is making the playground at the City of Lawton’s largest recreation center more attractive. Foster said the end result will be a bright, colorful area that will use games painted on sidewalks to entice youth outside.

