Jasmine Norwood and her brother are clear about their preference for Lawton Public School’s nighttime virtual school.
“I’m not a huge fan of waking up in the morning, anytime,” said Jasmine. “I’m not a morning person at all.”
J.R. Norwood agreed the LPS virtual night school is a more attractive option.
“We can sleep longer,” he said.
The two Lawton High students — J.R. is a sophomore, Jasmine, a freshman — are among more than 4,000 Lawton Public School students who chose the option of attending school virtually when they began the 2020-2021 school year in August.
J.R. likes the virtual option, although he concedes there are issues. Concentration on classwork is one.
“I’d rather be playing my games,” he said, adding that despite the lure of games, “I’m still doing all my work.”
And, for him, virtual education is beneficial in some ways.
“I’m actually working faster at home because I don’t need a teacher to hand me a piece of paper. I go more at my own pace,” he said (his mother said he sometimes is further along in the curriculum than his classmates are).
But, J.R. does miss being in a regular classroom. And while some classes easily translate to the internet — he noted computer applications and health and safety — others had to be adjusted for their new digital format. Take chemistry, for example; there are no labs. That’s one of the reasons he would like to return to regular school.
“There are some classes that I cannot take while I’m at home,” he said, adding there also is the social aspect of in-person classes. “It’s easier to talk to my friends.”
Jasmine Norwood definitely misses in-person school. As an artist, she said there are just some things that don’t translate to the digital realm.
“Art is not as fun, to be honest, as it would be in traditional school. I don’t get to do hands-on projects as much,” Jasmine said, adding there also are limits on things such as her biology class (limits on lab work). “It sorta sucks the fun out of the classes, because I can’t do anything.”
Jasmine said she has found the digital school year a little stressful, “but I’m working through it.” She said her problem is that she gets overwhelmed easily, while she also tends to procrastinate.
“In a classroom, people are supervising me more,” she said.
Jasmine said she doesn’t think the change between traditional daytime hours and her digital nighttime hours will affect her — “I’m still working and doing stuff for school” — but she does believe the newness of the experience is contributing to the stress, for both her and her classmates. And, she isn’t certain about changing back to a traditional classroom any time soon.
“Traditional is a lot easier, but virtual is safer for me right now,” she said.