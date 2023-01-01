Beginning Tuesday, the City of Lawton's utility services division will have only four billing cycles and that's going to change the day some customers pay their water bills.
The easiest way to remember: You will receive your city utility bill the same week you get your free curbside bulk trash pickup.
Council members signed off on the plan in mid-November when Finance Director Joe Don Dunham explained that to become more efficient and effective, the division was going to condense what has long been 20 billing cycles into only four, effective with the new year.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the existing system is a hold-over from the days when meter readers recorded water usage numbers manually, driving into neighborhoods and walking house-to-house to look at each meter. Numerous cycles kept the number of meters read at a manageable level, he said, adding that because today's smart meters are read automatically, 20 billing cycles no longer are necessary.
Dunham said trimming the number of billing cycles to four lessens the workload for utility services staff members. He said with 20 cycles, each work day means one billing cycle ends and another begins, creating a work load that also includes meter cutoffs for non-payment (and driving all over the city to disconnect or reconnect those meters). Four billing cycles essentially means one week each month is dedicated to specific areas of Lawton, with all work associated with meter readings concentrated in that week.
But the change isn't without some issues.
Most notably: while most city customers will see a change in their bill due date of only a few days, the change will be more significant for residents living in billing cycles 3, 5, 6 and 7. Those residents, who were notified of the change in their most recent bill, will see two bills in January: one at the beginning of the month; the second near the end of the month.
According to city finance officials, utility customers in these four areas will receive a bill that is due Jan. 3 for the first half of December's usage and a second bill on Jan. 5, due Jan. 25, for the second half of usage. Those customers then will receive a new bill during the first week of February (this bill will be for January usage), and that first week will become their normal billing week.
Because city officials are aware of the problems the two January bills may create for residents in those four cycles, the Jan. 5 bills will be adjusted.
"To make it palatable for all the customers, the normal fees we have on that bill will be cut in half. They'll still have to pay for their usage, but the fees associated with that bill will be half," Dunham said, explaining while water, sewer and refuse fees will be billed as normal, other fees will be half of what is normally charged (don't get too excited; those fees will return to normal in February).
Dunham said it made sense to change the billing system in January, the beginning of a new year as well as the beginning of the second half of the fiscal year.
"I could have done it just as easily in July, the beginning of the new budget year, but it made sense doing it at the beginning of the new year," he said, of an efficiency move that will ease the workload for the utility services division while giving customers more predictability as to when their utility bills will be due.