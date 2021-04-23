City of Lawton solid waste crews picked up a Boeing C-32A the first week of April.
Not literally. But, crews did collect 109.57 tons from the northwest quadrant of Lawton when the City of Lawton launched its new residential collection system that limits households to one pickup a week, but also gives them once-a-month curbside collection of bulk debris (meaning, trash that doesn’t fit into your polycart). In case you are wondering, the average weight of that C-32A is 110 tons, the equivalent to what crews picked up as they worked an area north of West Gore Boulevard and west of Northwest 38th Street, said solid waste superintendent Jason Mansel.
That isn’t the complete amount of bulk debris picked up this month, but Mansel said he only has totals from the first week of bulk collections. This week marks the third area (south Lawton) where bulk debris is being collected, while last week focused on north central Lawton. Next week’s target is east Lawton, before the process begins again on the first Wednesday in May.
“The process went very well for our staff,” Mansel said. “We expected the first couple of months of this new bulk collection process to extend up to three days for each section, as we are having staff be very thorough in areas to improve the aesthetics of our community.”
Mansel said while his division doesn’t foresee future bulk collections extending to three days, administrators did know it was probable for April. He said the city typically sees heavier than normal amounts of bulk debris in the spring as residents replace appliances, mattresses and other household furniture because of extra funds they may have (tax returns or, this year, stimulus funds).
While the bulk collections will continue, residents may notice some changes in how the system operates. Mansel said the City of Lawton expects delivery on three new grapple load trucks (the “armed” trucks that are picking up the heaviest debris) by mid-May, and the result for residents may be seeing their bulk items disappear from their yards more quickly.
“It will increase the amount of large items that we can remove from the curb in a timely manner,” he said.
Solid waste employees also are working with residents to explain the process, to help address some problems.
Mansel said there have been instances of unsecured items (loose trash and untied bags of yard waste, for example), being set by the curb, meaning the wing can blow them through the neighborhood. Some residents are setting their bulk debris by the curb one to two weeks in advance of when collection crews will move through their neighborhood. Instead, residents should set out that debris about 72 hours (three days) before their bulk collection is scheduled to occur.
“This will help improve the aesthetics of our community and help eliminate items being scattered by scavengers, weather or vector (biting insects),” Mansel said.
As the city is accustoming itself to curbside bulk pickups, residents also are adjusting to once-a-week household trash collection when the norm has been twice a week for decades. The City of Lawton is trying to ease problems that might cause for some residents by providing more than one polycart to those who want them. The first polycart is provided free to a residential structure as part of their monthly utility bills. Additional carts are available for a fee of $5.20 per month per cart.
Mansel said his division has received numerous requests for additional polycarts, demand they have been able to satisfy via the 5,000 new carts the city purchased earlier in the fiscal year. Delivery of new carts can be made in seven to 10 weekdays, calculated from when the resident makes the request, Mansel said.